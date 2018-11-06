Dem Elaine Luria defeats GOP's Scott Taylor in Virginia

© YouTube
Democratic candidate Elaine Luria is projected to unseat GOP Rep. Scott TaylorScott William TaylorElection Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Election Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands Bannon planning to campaign for Brat in Virginia MORE in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.
Luria, a retired U.S. Navy commander, pulled out a win in the red-leaning eastern Virginia district despite Taylor, a first-term congressman and former Navy SEAL, leading in polls heading into the election.
Outside groups spent millions during the fight for the seat, with Luria's victory a critical pick up for Democrats as they pushed to regain a majority in the House on Tuesday night.
Luria went after Taylor for his positions on health care, tax cuts and his campaign staffer's attempt to forge signatures for another Democratic candidate to get on the ballot in an attempt to give him an edge in the election.
Taylor released ads accusing Luria of being weak on immigration, alleging she “supports amnesty for all illegal immigrants.”
Luria's victory in the district, which includes Virginia Beach, comes as President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE remains deeply unpopular in the state.
