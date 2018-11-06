FEATURED:

 

Dem Elaine Luria defeats GOP's Scott Taylor in Virginia

By Juliegrace Brufke - 11/06/18 10:30 PM EST
Luria, a retired U.S. Navy commander, pulled out a win in the red-leaning eastern Virginia district despite Taylor, a first-term congressman and former Navy SEAL, leading in polls heading into the election.
 
Outside groups spent millions during the fight for the seat, with Luria's victory a critical pick up for Democrats as they pushed to regain a majority in the House on Tuesday night.
Luria went after Taylor for his positions on health care, tax cuts and his campaign staffer's attempt to forge signatures for another Democratic candidate to get on the ballot in an attempt to give him an edge in the election.
 
Taylor released ads accusing Luria of being weak on immigration, alleging she “supports amnesty for all illegal immigrants.”
 
