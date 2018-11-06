Pence's brother wins Indiana House race

Greg Pence (R) on Tuesday won the Indiana congressional seat once occupied by his brother, Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard Pence'Hamilton' cast drops new song urging Americans to vote in midterms White House official expected to depart, head up 2020 GOP convention For our Divider-In-Chief, it’s all about the ratings MORE.

Greg Pence coasted to victory in the deep-red 6th District in Indiana against Democratic challenger Jeannine Lake.

He will replace former Rep. Luke Messer Allen (Luke) Lucas MesserTrump Jr. to stump in Indiana for Pence’s brother and governor hopeful Freedom Caucus members see openings in leadership Republicans top Dems at charity golf game MORE, who left the seat for a failed GOP Senate nomination bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Get out and VOTE!" Pence urged supporters over Twitter the day before the election.

"Incredibly proud to have the opportunity to represent the 6th District in Washington, DC. I'm Ready to Serve, Again!"