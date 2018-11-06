GOP Sen. Barrasso wins second full term in Wyoming

GOP Sen. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoHigh stakes for Dems' green agenda in midterms Why grizzly bear hunting season isn’t happening Trump poised to sign bipartisan water infrastructure bill MORE won his second full term in Wyoming on Tuesday night, easily beating Democratic businessman Gary Trauner.

Barrasso had received 68.9 percent of the vote compared to Trauner's 28.1 percent when the race was called for the Nebraska Republican.

Barrasso is a 15-year veteran of Wyoming politics who received President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE's endorsement ahead of the state's GOP primary. He has generally praised the president's policies, breaking with Trump over only a few issues.

"Elections are about choices and people usually ask themselves the question, are we better off now than we were a couple years ago?" Barrasso said after winning, according to the Associated Press. "For Wyoming the answer is absolutely yes, we're better off."

Barrasso outspent Trauner by millions, raising around $5.5 million compared to the Democrat's $800,000.