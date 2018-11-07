O'Rourke after loss to Cruz: 'I am forever grateful'

Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeEva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Cruz dismisses 'vampire' attack from Jim Carrey: 'Everyone knows the dead vote Democrat' Sabato's Crystal Ball: Dems will pick up more than 30 House seats, GOP set to keep Senate MORE (D-Texas) after losing the Texas Senate race to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzEva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Cruz dismisses 'vampire' attack from Jim Carrey: 'Everyone knows the dead vote Democrat' Sabato's Crystal Ball: Dems will pick up more than 30 House seats, GOP set to keep Senate MORE told a crowd of cheering supporters, "I am forever grateful to every single one of you."

O'Rourke, who won 48 percent of the vote to Cruz's 51 percent, streamed a video of his speech on Facebook Live, capping off a social media-centric campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called his run for Senate, which attracted nationwide attention, "power, magical [and] national."

"I’m as inspired, I’m as hopeful as I have ever been in my life and tonight’s loss does nothing to diminish the way that I feel about Texas or this country," O'Rourke said, his voice breaking occasionally.

The Texas Democrat ran a record-breaking campaign in the deep-red state, raising close to $70 million throughout the cycle as he gained rising Democratic star status.

"I am so proud of you and this city and this community and what you mean to the rest of this country," O'Rourke said to the crowd, his voice tinged with emotion.

"I'm so f------ proud of you guys," he added during the speech, which was aired live on MSNBC.

“I’m so fucking proud of you guys!” -- @BetoORourke in a speech to his campaign team, streaming live on MSNBC



"Sorry about the F bomb." -- Brian Williams, moments later — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 7, 2018

"I just now had the opportunity to talk to Senator Cruz," O'Rourke said, to boos from the crowd. "To congratulate him on his victory and to wish him well going forward."

Cruz during his victory speech said he had called O'Rourke to congratulate him on campaigning "tirelessly."

The incumbent Republican throughout the campaign led O'Rourke in the polls and received a lift from President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE's endorsement.

O'Rourke during his speech said he pledged to Cruz that "at this time of division," he and his supporters will do "anything" to help Cruz "in his position of public trust."

Rep. Beto O'Rourke: "If there's anything we can do to help him [Sen. Cruz], in his position of public trust, to ensure that Texas helps to lead this country in a way that brings us back together around the big things we want to achieve." https://t.co/QKK9VJ0K1i #Midterm2018 pic.twitter.com/IiHsrMg2gy — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 7, 2018

He said he pledged to "ensure that Texas helps to lead this country in a way that brings us back together around the big things that we want to achieve."

"I’ll work with [Cruz], I’ll work with anyone to make sure we lead on that," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke ended the speech with a promise to "see you out there down the road."

The Facebook Live video continued to follow him as he left the stage, capturing some supporters yelling "2020, Beto!" as he exited the building.