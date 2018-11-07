The Arizona Senate race was too close to call by the early hours of Wednesday morning, making it unlikely a winner in the heated face-off between Republican Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySenate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority No winner will be announced in Arizona Senate race on Tuesday night Ann Kirkpatrick heading back to Congress as Dems pick up seat in Arizona MORE and Democrat Rep. Kyrsten Sinema would be announced until later in the week .

Matthew Roberts, director of communications at the Arizona Secretary of State's office, told The Hill that "easily hundreds of thousands" of ballots have not yet been counted.

"I can tell you right now, from looking at the results that we have already, the Senate race is close enough and thousands of ballots have yet to be processed ... it seems unlikely that anybody, including the media, would call any race tonight," Roberts said.

He noted that secretaries of state do not call races, but repeated many ballots had not been counted on Election Day.

"It’s hard to pin down but it’s easily hundreds of thousands of ballots that have not been processed yet," Roberts said.

"The counties receive hundreds of thousands of early ballots at their polling places," he continued. "They are still transporting polling place votes to the counties themselves so there’s quite a bit of ballots that have not been tabulated yet."

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, McSally had received 49.32 percent of the vote while Sinema's had received 48.4 percent with 49 percent of precincts reporting.

Sinema's campaign confirmed to CNN that she would not be making remarks on Wednesday morning due to the number of uncounted ballots.

Sinema and McSally's campaigns did not immediately respond to The Hill's requests for comment.