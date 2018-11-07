Both sides can say they won the 2018 midterm elections.

Democrats regained the House majority for the first time since 2010.

Republicans not only held but added to their majority in the upper chamber.

That split decision won't likely lead to a lot of deal-making in the new Congress next year, though both House Democrats and Senate Republicans will need to point to accomplishments when their majorities will be up for grabs in 2020.

Here's what to look for the rest of 2018 and into the new year.

Leadership battles

The focus will be on the House and the big question is: Who will be the next Speaker? Rep. Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiMidterms: The winners and losers Ryan on midterms: 'Tonight history has repeated itself' Election fallout: What to watch for now MORE (D-Calif.) is the odds-on favorite, but she will have to offer concessions to restless members of the Democratic Caucus who have publicly called for new leadership.

Pelosi, 78, has already floated the notion of being a “transitional” Speaker though that is unlikely to win over her Democratic critics. And what exactly does “transitional” mean? Is that 2, 4 or 6 more years? Pelosi will be pressed on this question. However, Pelosi has the experience of leading the House during a Republican president and passing landmark legislation, most notably the Affordable Care Act.

Finger-pointing

Republicans already were finger-pointing before the election about losing the House and that will only intensify now. House Republicans will blame the White House and the president will likely point to the large number (44) of House GOP retirements — including the decision by Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanRyan on midterms: 'Tonight history has repeated itself' Election fallout: What to watch for now Republicans pick up seat in Minnesota’s ‘Iron range’ MORE (R-Wis.) to leave Congress.

Republicans contend that the fight over now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughMidterms: The winners and losers Election fallout: What to watch for now Alabama, W.Va. voters approve anti-abortion amendments MORE and immigration rhetoric helped cement their Senate majority. But there will be much debate over whether that closing argument hurt the GOP cause to save the House.

While House Republicans are licking their wounds, Senate Republicans will aggressively seek to confirm more of Trump's judges, and perhaps another Supreme Court justice over the next two years. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats will need to regroup and again try to win back the majority in 2020.

Russia investigation

It's unclear when Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE will wrap up his investigation on alleged collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign. But with the election now over, most expect more news from the special counsel over the next several weeks or months. If House Democrats disagree with what Mueller finds, they will have the option of launching their own investigation next year.

Impeachment

A number of Democrats and liberals are itching to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, something Democratic leaders have sought to contain. Democrats at the beginning of next year will be able to do so, even though it might not be in their best political interests. It's a decision that will weigh on Democratic leaders and Democrats maneuvering to take on Trump in 2020.

Possible White House staff shake-up

Will Trump shake things up again and bring new blood into the White House? Despite constant speculation that White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE has one foot out the door, Trump publicly committed to him staying on until 2020.

Others to watch include Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsElection fallout: What to watch for now The Hill's Morning Report — Judgment Day: New data suggest big Dem gains in House, governors’ races Election Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states MORE, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod Jay RosensteinElection fallout: What to watch for now The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump, Obama battle for the Senate The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Final stretch to the midterms amid backdrop of violence MORE, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Kirstjen Michele NielsenElection fallout: What to watch for now DHS has ‘not seen’ successful cyberattack on midterm elections Election Day misinformation spreads on social media MORE, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeElection fallout: What to watch for now Dems projected to retake House majority Neighbors confused by man impersonating Interior Secretary at his home MORE and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Trump’s victories in the Senate will only make it easier for him to muscle through new nominees to replace officials such as Sessions. With a 51-49 majority, replacing Sessions might have been difficult. With a majority as large as 54 or 55 seats, it’s a lot easier.

2020 politics

There could be more than 30 major Democratic presidential candidates, with roughly a half dozen senators expected to launch a bid for the nomination.

As is customary, likely 2020 candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersElection fallout: What to watch for now Republican Noem wins South Dakota governor race Gillum concedes hard-fought Florida governor's race to DeSantis MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElection fallout: What to watch for now Warren wins reelection, setting up 2020 White House bid Sherrod Brown wins reelection in Ohio MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisConnecticut elects first black congresswoman Election fallout: What to watch for now Warren wins reelection, setting up 2020 White House bid MORE (D-Calif.) have said their attention was on the midterms. Now they and many others have to make decisions on whether to get in, and more importantly, when to get in.

Government shutdown

Lawmakers and the administration face a Dec. 7 funding deadline, and the chances of another government shutdown are significant. Trump wants a lot more funding for his border wall, which the left despises. Coming off a big win in the House, Democratic leaders in the lower chamber will be quite entrenched in their opposition to Trump's wall initiative.