Midterms: The winners and losers

Tuesday was the most anticipated, most hyped — and likely most-watched — midterm election of modern times.

The reason was simple: It was widely seen as a referendum on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE.

Yet the verdict is far from clear as the dust begins to settle.

Tuesday was an election night where the biggest figures on each side were not clear-cut winners or losers.

MIXED

President Trump

The bottom line: The president’s party lost its majority in the House of Representatives.

That is a hugely significant development. It's not just a wound to political pride. It brings with it the specter of ongoing turmoil.

Democrats will now take over House committees and, crucially, gain the ability to subpoena whomever they wish. That could spell real trouble for Trump, his administration and even his business associates.

But it could have been much, much worse.

Democrats will likely gain about 35 seats in the House, though results are not yet final. That is squarely in line with historic norms for a president’s party in his first midterms.

In President Obama’s first midterms, in 2010, Democrats endured a disastrous night, losing 63 seats. In 1994, President Clinton saw his party lose 54 seats.

Just as importantly, Republicans exceeded expectations in the Senate, sweeping at least three Democrats out of the upper chamber. Sens. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyTrump says he wants to unite the country 'eventually' Sanders, Conway appear at Trump rally Trump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House MORE (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampLegal fights over voting rights tighten already-close races Trump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (N.D.) and Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillOvernight Health Care: Medicaid's popularity on the ballot in four red states | GOP in a bind on pre-existing conditions | Pelosi urges Dems to push health message day before midterms Trump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House Missouri's McCaskill: 'People in this state know I'm not Hillary Clinton' MORE (Mo.) all lost, while fellow Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFlorida races could be decided by Puerto Rican voters Polling location near Miami briefly ran out of ballots during early voting The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (Fla.) trailed his GOP rival.

The GOP suffered its only Senate loss after 2 a.m. Wednesday when Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Poll: Rosen leads Heller by 4 points in Nevada Senate race The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (D) was projected to oust sitting Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Poll: Rosen leads Heller by 4 points in Nevada Senate race The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (R) in Nevada.

But that Democratic victory could be neutralized by results in Montana, where sitting Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterThe Hill's Morning Report — What if the polls are wrong? The top Senate seats most likely to flip Patagonia closing stores nationwide on Election Day MORE (D) had fallen slightly behind GOP challenger Matt Rosendale in the early hours of Wednesday.

Trump will undoubtedly claim the GOP’s strong Senate performance as a vindication.

The president’s rallies in the final days of the campaign saw him make two visits each to Indiana, Missouri and Florida, three of the states where the GOP notched its best results.

As results were still coming in, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, “So far, most of the races where the president has gone in, those candidates are doing extremely well.”

The full ramifications of the loss of the House may take some time to be felt in the Oval Office.

But for now, the president will focus on some sizable silver linings.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas)

O’Rourke was unquestionably the breakout liberal star of the midterm cycle.

His bid to unseat incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzEva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Cruz dismisses 'vampire' attack from Jim Carrey: 'Everyone knows the dead vote Democrat' Sabato's Crystal Ball: Dems will pick up more than 30 House seats, GOP set to keep Senate MORE (R-Texas) captured the imagination of liberals far beyond the Lone Star State — and garnered acres of positive media coverage.

O’Rourke raised the astronomical sum of $38.1 million in the third quarter — a figure that had never been equaled in any Senate race.

But he still lost, in the end.

Cruz was projected the winner at around 10:20 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday night. Early Wednesday, with 97 percent of precincts reporting, his lead was about 3 percentage points.

O’Rourke’s charisma and perceived authenticity ensure that he will retain a fervent following. And he can fairly point to the huge inroads that he made — Cruz had won by 15 points in 2012.

But a loss is still a loss. If O’Rourke has further political ambitions — and there is avid speculation that he could run for president — he will have to pursue them without any platform in elected office.

WINNERS

House Democrats

It was a strong night for Democrats in the House. The result is in line with expectations — not a blowout victory but not a squeaker either.

At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, The New York Times was projecting a Democratic popular vote margin of more than 7 percentage points and a 23-seat majority.

The Democrats will get back the Speakership — probably, but not definitely, for current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiOvernight Health Care: Medicaid's popularity on the ballot in four red states | GOP in a bind on pre-existing conditions | Pelosi urges Dems to push health message day before midterms Election Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states On The Money: Robust economy drowned out by Trump's midterm message | Trump downplays talk of Dems demanding tax returns | Iran sanctions take effect | IRS sparks fight over school donations MORE (D-Calif).

They will be able to block most of the president’s domestic agenda. They can also launch impeachment proceedings against Trump if they wish — though there is notably less enthusiasm for that tactic among party leaders than among grassroots supporters.

It’s a result that will change the whole dynamic of Capitol Hill — and expose Trump to the kind of scrutiny he has never faced before.

Senate Republicans

Realistically, the night could not have gone much better for the GOP in the Senate. With two competitive races still outstanding — in Arizona and Montana — they have netted somewhere between two and four seats.

Two would be a solid showing. Four would be at the high end of Republican expectations.

Republicans also turned back Democratic challenges adroitly in the couple of states where the opposition party held out some hope of success.

In addition to Cruz’s victory, Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnThe top Senate seats most likely to flip Watch live: Trump holds campaign rally in Tennessee Lawmakers, forecasters: Election Day up for grabs MORE (R) easily defeated Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen, a former governor, in Tennessee.

It’s enough to put a wider smile on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe top Senate seats most likely to flip A voter guide for the 100 million who are not planning to vote Next Tuesday’s vote will determine the future of Social Security, Medicare MORE’s (R-Ky.) face. Trump and McConnell spoke on the phone to congratulate each other on the night’s successes.

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownTrump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Cordray leads GOP's DeWine by 5 points in Ohio governor's race: poll MORE (D-Ohio)

Brown, an often overlooked figure, proved his political appeal once again on Tuesday.

He won reelection by more than 6 points in Ohio — a state that President Trump had carried by 9 points in 2016. Brown’s achievement was all the more notable because his party’s candidate for governor, Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayThe Hill's Morning Report — What if the polls are wrong? John Legend to campaign in Ohio Sunday Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide MORE, was comfortably defeated by Republican Mike DeWine.

Brown was part of a bigger picture where Democratic senators in the Rust Belt and upper Midwest had a much better time than many of their colleagues.

Sens. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinWarren: Minimum wage should be enough to support a family Biden: 'We need to recognize that words matter' in wake of violence The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — One week to the midterms: Election handicappers weigh in MORE (Wis.), Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyObama quietly records dozens of get-out-the-vote pitches Dems target small cluster of states in battle for House Overnight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Trump officials move to require drug prices in TV ads | 4,000 more people lose Medicaid in Arkansas | New top official for Medicaid MORE (Pa.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Trump trails Michelle Obama, Oprah and Harris by double digits in hypothetical 2020 match-ups: poll Hillicon Valley: Hate speech finds home on Instagram | Senators push Facebook to fix its ad tools | Manchin hacked | Twitter apologizes after 'Kill All Jews' becomes trending topic MORE (Minn.) and Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Poll: Dem Stabenow leads Republican James by 7 points in Michigan Senate race Michigan Senate candidate calls Giuliani 'Randy' after he bungles endorsement MORE (Mich.) all won reelection comfortably. Trump carried all of their states, with the exception of Minnesota, in 2016.

But Brown is farther to the left than his Rust Belt colleagues, which makes his success all the more intriguing.

The ease of his victory will fuel speculation about a 2020 White House run by the Ohioan.

Conservative justices

Republican gains in the Senate make the process of confirming conservative justices significantly easier.

It also seems clear that the controversy over the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTrump says he wants to unite the country 'eventually' A breakdown of where the Dems and GOP stand on the most critical issues Supreme Court refuses to take up challenge to Obama-era net neutrality rules MORE to the Supreme Court energized voters on the right just as much as the left.

LOSERS

‘The Blue Wave’

The idea that there was going to be a sweeping repudiation of Trump, ousting Republicans from seats in supposedly safe GOP districts, just didn’t materialize.

That’s not to minimize the importance, symbolically and substantively, of the Democrats winning control of the House.

But if anyone on the left still believed that Trump’s 2016 victory was a fluke, or that he would be easily beaten in 2020, voters discharged a warning shot on Tuesday.

Andrew Gillum

Gillum, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Florida, was heralded as an emblem of the future of the party — young, black, progressive and, apparently, electorally magnetic.

Polls showed him as the favorite over Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Florida races could be decided by Puerto Rican voters Rains risk dampening turnout in East Coast, Midwest MORE, a strongly pro-Trump former congressman, going into Election Day. But the Sunshine State delivered another surprise.

It was a crushing loss for Gillum and for the activists who had rallied to his cause.

Deepening the Democratic gloom, Gillum’s party colleague in Georgia, Stacey Abrams, was also behind in her race for governor, which had been dogged by allegations of malfeasance by her opponent Brian Kemp, who oversees elections in his current post as Georgia’s secretary of State.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerThe numbers don't lie: Working Americans are better off under GOP Trump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor McSally accuses Arizona media of 'protecting' Dem opponent Sinema MORE (D-N.Y.)

Scrutiny will inevitably fall on Schumer given Democrats’ disappointing night in the Senate.

His allies will argue that is unfair, given the unforgiving nature of the battleground this year for Democrats. To be sure, it is not clear what alternative strategy Democrats could have adopted that would have delivered better results.

Still, Schumer would have hoped to limit losses on Tuesday to maximize his chances of finally becoming Majority Leader after the 2020 elections, when the map is more favorable for his party.

That task just became much harder.

The GOP’s Trump critics

Most Republican lawmakers have bound themselves tightly to the president but some members who were fighting for reelection in competitive districts dissented.

Reps. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloHigh stakes for Dems' green agenda in midterms Trump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP Curbelo explains reason he forgave man who tweeted death threat MORE (R-Fla) and Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanTop 10 GOP House seats most likely to flip in a blue wave Donna Shalala seeks comeback in critical Florida House race Hollywood donors flood Dems with midterm cash MORE (R-Colo.) were two notable examples. Both criticized the White House, particularly for its immigration policies.

Maybe they had no choice. Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE carried Curbelo’s heavily Hispanic district by 16 points in 2016 and Coffman’s by 9 points.

But despite their attempts to keep their distance from the president, the two lawmakers lost anyways — heavily, in Coffman’s case.

Separately, “Never Trump” critics within the GOP have long predicted that the president will doom his party.

Tuesday’s mixed bag of results makes him seem less like a ticking time bomb than his GOP critics believe.

