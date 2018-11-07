Nevada voters approve automatic voter registration

Nevadans approved a measure on Tuesday to make voter registration automatic when a person applies for an identification card or a driver's license.

Under the ballot measure, the voter registration system at the state's Department of Motor Vehicles would require Nevada residents to check a box to decline voter registration instead of the former opt-in system, The Associated Press reports.

The measure would also allow a resident’s voter registration information to be automatically updated if he or she is already registered to vote.

A petition drive in 2016 reportedly prompted the state's legislature to approve the measure, despite pushback from Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, who vetoed the legislation, saying voters should be able to decide for themselves whether they wish to register to vote.

According to the AP, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada contributed roughly $10 million to support the campaign.

Abe Rakov, the chairman of Let Vote America, which works to end voter suppression, praised the ballot measure in a statement to the news service.

“Automatic voter registration is one of the best things a state can do to improve election security, increase voter participation and reduce costs,” Rakov said. “Congratulations to the people of Nevada for taking matters into their own hands by voting to make their elections fairer and more accessible for years to come.”

“Thanks to so many activists and organizations in the state, including our partner iVote, more eligible Nevadans are going to participate in our democracy,” he added. “We’re proud to have worked for this historic effort by knocking thousands of doors in support of Question 5 over the final weeks of the campaign.”