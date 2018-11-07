Nelson to pursue recount as Senate race remains too close to call

Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonMidterms: The winners and losers Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority Five takeaways from a divisive midterm election MORE (D) said he will pursue a recount after results on Tuesday night showed his reelection race against Gov. Rick Scott (R) was still too close to call.

Scott leads Nelson by a little over 34,500 out of the 8.1 million votes cast, which could trigger a recount because the margin of victory is within one half of a percentage point.

"We are proceeding to a recount," Nelson said in a brief statement on Wednesday morning.

Florida's secretary of state's office said it did not yet have an update on its stance on the race when contacted by The Hill.

All of Florida's 67 counties would need to recheck tally totals before the Nov. 10 deadline to determine whether the recount proceeds under law.

Chris Hartline, spokesman for Scott for Florida, said that a recount would not change the result of the race.

"This race is over," he said.

"It's a sad way for Bill Nelson to end his career. He is desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists."