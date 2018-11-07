AFL-CIO on Wisconsin governor race: 'Scott Walker was a national disgrace'

Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO, issued a brief but harsh statement on Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) losing his reelection bid.

“Scott Walker was a national disgrace,” Trumka’s entire statement read.

The comment was almost identical to Trumka’s statement after Walker formally entered the 2016 presidential race.

“Scott Walker is a national disgrace,” Trumka said at the time.

He invoked the brief attack again after Walker dropped his White House bid.

Walker, a fierce opponent of unions in Wisconsin throughout his two terms in office, was defeated by Democrat Tony Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction.