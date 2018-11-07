FEATURED:

 

AFL-CIO on Wisconsin governor race: 'Scott Walker was a national disgrace'

By Avery Anapol - 11/07/18 11:36 AM EST
AFL-CIO on Wisconsin governor race: 'Scott Walker was a national disgrace'
© Getty Images

Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO, issued a brief but harsh statement on Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) losing his reelection bid.

“Scott Walker was a national disgrace,” Trumka’s entire statement read.

The comment was almost identical to Trumka’s statement after Walker formally entered the 2016 presidential race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Scott Walker is a national disgrace,” Trumka said at the time.

He invoked the brief attack again after Walker dropped his White House bid.

Walker, a fierce opponent of unions in Wisconsin throughout his two terms in office, was defeated by Democrat Tony Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction.

Tags Scott Walker Richard Trumka AFL–CIO Wisconsin Wisconsin governor's race