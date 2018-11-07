AFL-CIO on Wisconsin governor race: 'Scott Walker was a national disgrace'

© Getty Images
Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO, issued a brief but harsh statement on Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) losing his reelection bid.
“Scott Walker was a national disgrace,” Trumka’s entire statement read.
A Statement from @RichardTrumka: #1u pic.twitter.com/rjP9v2rfx4— AFL-CIO (@AFLCIO) November 7, 2018
The comment was almost identical to Trumka’s statement after Walker formally entered the 2016 presidential race.
“Scott Walker is a national disgrace,” Trumka said at the time.
He invoked the brief attack again after Walker dropped his White House bid.
Walker, a fierce opponent of unions in Wisconsin throughout his two terms in office, was defeated by Democrat Tony Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction.