Man who defended his 2 moms in gay marriage viral video wins Iowa Senate seat

Zach Wahls, an Iowa man who famously defended the same-sex marriage of his two moms before the Iowa House of Representatives in 2011, has secured a seat in the Iowa Senate.
Wahls won the race for State Senate District 37 against libertarian candidate Carl Krambeck on Tuesday with 78 percent of the vote.
The 26-year-old will succeed state Sen. Bob Dvorsky (D), who is reportedly retiring after serving in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature for more than 30 years.
“I hope tonight marks a fresh start for Iowa," Wahls said after his win, according to a local ABC station. "We must all come together to bring real reform to our health care system, restore a tradition of excellence to our public education system, and raise incomes for Iowa’s working families."
Wahls first captured headlines in 2011 after he gave a gripping speech to members of the Iowa House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee during a hearing on a proposed constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage.
The video went viral and racked up more than 19 million views on YouTube as one of the site’s most-watched political videos that year.