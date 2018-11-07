Hillary Clinton celebrates women elected to Congress: ‘What a start this is’

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMidterms: The winners and losers Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority MORE celebrated the slew of women's victories in the midterm election on Twitter Wednesday, saying "what a start this is."

Clinton noted that "for the first time ever, over 100 women were elected to Congress—including a record number of women of color," before listing some of the historic landmarks:

"Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland will be the first Native American women to ever serve in Congress. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar will be the first Muslim women to serve."

"Ayanna Pressley and Jahana Hayes will be the first black women to represent Massachusetts and Connecticut in Congress, respectively. Tish James will be the first black woman to be New York's attorney general."

"Janet Mills will be the first woman governor of Maine. Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer will be the first women to represent Iowa in the House. Finkenauer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are the youngest women to be elected to Congress ever."