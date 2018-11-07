Trump calls out GOP lawmakers who lost in midterms

President Trump Donald John TrumpMidterms: The winners and losers GOP Rep. Mike Bost wins reelection in Illinois Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 MORE on Wednesday called out by name several GOP House lawmakers who lost their reelection bids the night before, saying they failed because they distanced themselves from his administration and policies.

“You had some that decided to, let’s stay away, let’s stay away. They did very poorly,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House. “I’m not sure that I should be happy or sad, but I feel just fine about it.”

Trump specifically mentioned Republican Reps. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloMidterms: The winners and losers Five takeaways from a divisive midterm election Many authors of GOP tax law will not be returning to Congress MORE (Fla.), whose name he mispronounced, and Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanMidterms: The winners and losers Dems projected to retake House majority Coffman loses GOP seat in Colorado MORE (Colo.), both of whom lost in contested congressional races on Tuesday evening.

Trump also called out by name defeated GOP Reps. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveElection Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Trump surprise rattles GOP in final stretch Election Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands MORE (Utah), Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockFive takeaways from a divisive midterm election Comey cheers midterm results: 'The giant is stirring' Dems projected to retake House majority MORE (Va.), Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamMany authors of GOP tax law will not be returning to Congress Dems projected to retake House majority Dem Casten upsets Roskam to flip Illinois House seat MORE (Ill.), Eric Paulsen (Minn.) and John Faso John James FasoDelgado edges out Republican in New York’s swingy 19th Congressional District Jockeying already stepping up in House leadership fights Top 10 GOP House seats most likely to flip in a blue wave MORE (N.Y.), as well as Bob Hugin, a Republican Senate candidate who challenged Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezTrump lowers refugee goal to 30,000, he must meet it Blame Senate, not FBI, for Kavanaugh travesty Dems urge tech companies to remove 3D-gun blueprints MORE in New Jersey.

“I saw Mia Love, she called me all the time to help her with a hostage situation, being held hostage in Venezuela,” Trump said. “But Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

“Barbara Comstock was another one,” he continued. “I think she could have won that race but she didn’t want to have an embrace. For that, I don’t blame her.”

“But she lost – substantially lost,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Trump credited himself for campaigning for House candidates who won in tough races, including Republican Rep. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrCNN's Tapper on early midterm results: 'This is not a blue wave' Barr edges out Dem Amy McGrath in top Kentucky House race Democrats edge closer to the House majority MORE in Kentucky.

“For the most part I didn’t campaign for the House, but I did actually make a special trip for Andy Barr because he was in a very tough race in Kentucky, and he won,” Trump said.