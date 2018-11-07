Handful of races remain undecided a day after midterms

A day after voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots, the outcomes from a handful of competitive races remain up in the air.

Eighteen races — two in the Senate, 15 in the House and one gubernatorial election — have yet to be called as final vote counts trickle in. In some cases, the candidates are hoping for recounts or even runoff elections.

Here’s a rundown of some of the key races left on the map:

Florida Senate

One of the most expensive and hard-fought races of the 2018 cycle barreled into Wednesday undecided.

Republican Rick Scott, Florida’s two-term governor, led Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonMidterms: The winners and losers Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority Five takeaways from a divisive midterm election MORE (D-Fla.) by an ultra-thin 0.4-point margin, prompting the three-term Democrat to demand a recount.

In Florida, two candidates must be half a point apart to trigger an automatic machine recount or a quarter point apart to prompt a hand recount.

Despite Nelson’s call for a recount, Scott’s campaign insisted on Wednesday that the race was all but decided and accused Nelson of "desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists."

Arizona Senate

Arizona presented Democrats with one of their best shots at picking up a GOP-held Senate seat. But the race between Reps. Kyrsten Sinema (D) and Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySenate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority No winner will be announced in Arizona Senate race on Tuesday night Ann Kirkpatrick heading back to Congress as Dems pick up seat in Arizona MORE (R) carried on into Wednesday, with the Republican leading by less than 1 point.

There are still a few votes that need to be counted — most of them in Democratic-leaning counties, like Maricopa and Pima.

The two candidates would have to be within a tenth of a point of each other to trigger a recount.

House races

CA-10

Rep. Jeff Denham Jeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamWaPo fact-checker accuses Republicans of misleading voters about fact-checks Dems target small cluster of states in battle for House Poll: Dems lead in 5 critical California House seats MORE (R-Calif.) is locked in one of the closest House races in California. He currently holds a slim 1-point lead over his Democratic challenger, Josh Harder.

CA-25

Rep. Steve Knight (R-Calif.) could be on his way out of the House if Democrat Katie Hill holds her nearly 3-point lead.

CA-39

Republican Young Kim is leading Democrat Gil Cisneros by just under 3 points. If that lead holds, Kim could become the first Korean-American woman to serve in the House.

CA-48

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherGOP lawmaker Dana Rohrabacher says Russia investigation is boosting his reelection campaign Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates Bloomberg quietly spends millions in TV ads MORE (R-Calif.) is locked in a fight for political survival against Democrat Harley Rouda, who’s leading in the polls by just more than 1 point.

CA-49

Democrat Mike Levin is carrying a 4-point lead over Republican Diane Harkey in their race to succeed retiring Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaTrump supporters celebrate and party amid election returns Darrell Issa says Dem will flip his seat Cook Report shifts 9 House races toward Dems day before election MORE (R-Calif.). Still, there are a lot of votes to count.

GA-06

After a hard-fought special election last year that ended with a Republican win, Democrats are taking another stab at this Atlanta-area district. Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelCook Report shifts 9 House races toward Dems day before election Bloomberg quietly spends millions in TV ads Election Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate MORE (R-Ga.) is currently trailing Democrat Lucy McBath by 1 point.

GA-07

Rep. Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallCook moves status of 6 House races as general election sprint begins 2 women win Georgia Dem runoffs, extending streak for female candidates Bourdeaux wins Georgia Dem runoff, in latest win by female candidates MORE (R-Ga.) is locked in an ultra-close race against Democrat Carolyn Bordeaux. He’s currently leading by less than half a point.

ME-02

Rep. Bruce Poliquin Bruce Lee PoliquinCredit union group to spend .8 million for vulnerable Dem, GOP incumbents Dems announce third-quarter fundraising bonanza Overnight Health Care: Arkansas scraps Medicaid for thousands | Uninsured rate steady in Trump's first year | GOP counters ObamaCare attacks with talk of Medicare MORE (R-Maine) is struggling to hold back a challenge from Democrat Jared Golden in this vast Maine district. He’s holding on to a 0.1-point lead.

NC-09

Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready are neck-in-neck in this southern North Carolina race. A libertarian candidate, Jeff Scott, has so far taken nearly 2 percent of the vote.

NJ-03

Rep. Tom MacArthur Thomas (Tom) Charles MacArthurOvernight Health Care: Medicaid's popularity on the ballot in four red states | GOP in a bind on pre-existing conditions | Pelosi urges Dems to push health message day before midterms New Jersey House candidates decry race's heated rhetoric Ex-Obama official, New Jersey Republican present moderate credentials as closing arguments MORE (R-N.J.) is fighting for his political life, with vote counts showing him and Democrat Andy Kim within 1 point of one another.

NM-02

Republican Yvette Herrell and Democrat Xochitl Torres Small are battling it out in this ultra-competitive House race. They’re currently within 1 point of one another.

UT-04

If Democrat Ben McAdams can hold on to his current lead in this race, it could spell the end of Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveElection Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Trump surprise rattles GOP in final stretch Election Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands MORE’s (R-Utah) career in the House.

Georgia governor's race

The gubernatorial race Georgia drew national attention as Democrat Stacey Abrams sought to become the first black woman elected governor in U.S. history. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, though, she’s trailing Republican Brian Kemp by a little less than 2 points.

Abrams isn’t conceding. She’s hoping that the race will go down to a runoff that’ll give her one more shot at defeating Kemp, Georgia’s conservative secretary of state.

In Georgia, a runoff election is triggered only if neither candidate receives 50 percent of the vote. With Kemp’s current count at 50.4 percent, he’s on track for a win — at least for now.