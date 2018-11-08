Swalwell to mount presidential run: report

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellDem rep: Trump has ‘created a permissive environment’ where bombings, shootings happen Dem rep: Trump willing to delete parts of Constitution ‘to target people who don’t look like him’ Swalwell blasts Trump for holding rally during Hurricane Michael: ‘NOPE NOPE NOPE’ MORE (D-Calif.) is mounting a run for the White House, according to a Politico report, making him one of the first Democrats to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpDemonstrators gather outside White House to protest Sessions' ouster Acosta: 'I didn’t put my hands on' White House intern White House doubles down on decision to pull press pass from CNN's Acosta MORE in 2020.

An aide to Swalwell declined to confirm the Politico report, but noted that the three-term congressman has raised the prospect of a presidential bid in interviews and television appearances for months.

The aide said that with the midterm elections out of the way and the recent birth of his second child, Swalwell planned to "hunker down over the next month and consider what to do."

The California Democrat could announce his decision sometime in the first part of 2019, the aide told The Hill.

Swalwell himself would not confirm the report.

"I've asked my mom to stop talking to Politico. Just kidding. No news to report. Yet," Swalwell told The Hill.

But in recent weeks, Swalwell's allies have talked up his efforts to raise money for Democrats in Iowa, as well as the fact that he's traveled to the state a dozen times since the start of 2017.

Swalwell and his aides also boosted Democrats Cindy Axne, Abby Finkenauer and J.D. Scholten in their bids for Iowa House seats this year. Both Axne and Finkenauer won their races, while Scholten fell to Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingRepublicans express frustrations with campaign spending after midterm House losses GOP Rep. Steve King wins reelection amid mounting criticism Steve King bars Des Moines Register from covering election night event MORE (R).

He'll make his latest trip to Iowa this weekend when he's set to meet with the Asian and Latino Coalition in Des Moines, as well as the Iowa Democratic Party chairs in Dubuque.

Swalwell also endorsed candidates in Iowa and New Hampshire throughout 2018. Both states are among the first to vote in presidential primaries and caucuses, making them key targets for presidential contenders.

But Swalwell's not the only Democrat crisscrossing key primary states ahead of 2020: Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris‘None of the above’ tops list of potential 2020 Dems, poll shows Trump asks Pence during press conference to be on 2020 ticket Melissa Harris-Perry says current slate of Dem presidential nominees look like ‘losers’ MORE (D-Calif.), a rising star in Democratic politics, has made visits to states like Iowa, South Carolina and Florida, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette Biden‘None of the above’ tops list of potential 2020 Dems, poll shows Durbin: Republicans are making it 'as hard as possible' to vote Trump asks Pence during press conference to be on 2020 ticket MORE, another rumored presidential candidate, has stumped for candidates in key presidential states.

Neither have said yet whether they will mount White House runs.

Updated at 3 p.m.