More Latinos will serve in Congress than ever before

A record 42 Latinos are set to serve in Congress next year following Tuesday's midterm elections, the most representation ever reached by the demographic on Capitol Hill, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Thirty-three Latino Democratic candidates and seven Republican candidates won their races this week, with only one race remaining undecided as of Thursday evening. Democratic House candidate Gil Cisneros is still trailing Republican Young Kim in Orange County, California.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioRubio: There will be a red wave tomorrow Pompeo says 'no one's going to argue' he and Trump aren't tough on Iran amid new sanctions GOP pollster says Republicans could break with Trump on Saudi Arabia MORE (R) and Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoHillicon Valley: Officials prepare for fake election hack claims | Apple chief calls for tougher data rules | Lawmakers want Pentagon to probe cloud computing contract | Facebook, Twitter find no proof of Chinese meddling Dems question if Google violated FTC privacy settlement Electric carmakers turn to Congress as tax credits dry up MORE (D), both Latino lawmakers, were not up for reelection on Tuesday.

Around 64 percent of Latinos voted for Democratic congressional candidates while 33 percent voted for Republicans, the AP reported. Young Latinos were more likely to vote for Democrats, the outlet noted.

Latino women were more likely to vote for Democrats than Latino men, 68 percent to 59 percent. Younger Latinos leaned more Democratic than their older counterparts, with 68 percent of those under age 45 voting for Democrats compared with 59 percent of those age 45 and over.

The AP Votecast surveyed 116,792 voters between Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, with a margin error of plus or minus 0.5 percentage points.

Hispanic legislative representation has continued to grow over the past 40 years but is not proportional to the U.S. Hispanic population.