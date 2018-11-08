Ellison resigns from DNC after winning Minnesota attorney general race

Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonEllison wins Minnesota attorney general race despite controversy Democrat Ilhan Omar wins Minnesota House race Trump Jr. says Dems will never disavow Louis Farrakhan MORE resigned from his post as Democratic National Committee deputy chairman on Thursday following his victory in Minnesota's hotly contested attorney general race.

In an emailed statement to DNC members, chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE announced Ellison's departure and praised the outgoing congressman as a "full-time champion" for Democratic Party issues, such as affordable health care and "opportunity for all."

"His tireless service as deputy chair enabled us to make substantial progress in rebuilding our party and rebuilding trust with our grassroots," Perez added in his statement.

NEW... Tom Perez just emailed this note, saying Keith Ellison has stepped down from DNC to focus on his new job as atty gen of Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/Rximb5eeQt — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 8, 2018

Ellison won a tight race for Minnesota's attorney general on Tuesday against Republican Doug Wardlow, despite facing allegations that he had physically abused his ex-girlfriend.

Ellison has denied the allegations, and an investigation was unable substantiate the claims made by the woman, Karen Monahan.

Ellison joined the DNC in 2017 as its deputy chairman after losing the closely watched election to Perez for the chairmanship.

Ellison served as the first Muslim in Congress.