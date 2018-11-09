Gillibrand will give 2020 bid 'long, hard thought of consideration'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Defense: What the midterms mean for defense panels | Pompeo cancels North Korea meeting | Trump eyes Kim summit in early 2019 | Pentagon drops name for border mission GOP lawmaker Olson holds on in Texas district Gillibrand cruises to victory in New York Senate race MORE (D-N.Y.), who won reelection Tuesday, said she would consider running for president in 2020 after months of speculation about whether she would throw her hat into what is expected to be a very crowded ring.

“I believe it is a moral question for me, and I believe in right versus wrong and until this election I actually thought that wrong was winning, and as I’ve traveled across my state, across the country for all these candidates, I’ve seen the hatred and the division that President Trump Donald John TrumpMichelle Obama: 'I'd never forgive' Trump for 'birther' conspiracy Judge blocks Keystone XL pipeline Pelosi: Acting attorney general 'should not be there' MORE has put out into our country and it has called me to fight as hard as I possibly can to restore the moral compass of this country,” she said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“And so I believe right now that every one of us should figure out how we can do whatever we can with our time, with our talents to restore that moral decency, that moral compass and that truth of who we are as Americans, so I will promise you I will give it a long, hard thought of consideration,” she added.

Gillibrand vowed to serve her full Senate term during her reelection campaign.

Should she run, Gillibrand is likely to join a crowded field of candidates who will likely seek to prove their anti-Trump bona fides. However, unlike other possible candidates who have visited multiple crucial states for a presidential run, Gillibrand has only made one trip to New Hampshire.

Gillibrand could possibly end up facing off against a field that includes high-profile names such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPolls on 2020 Dem contenders are about name recognition at this point, say pollsters Swalwell to mount presidential run: report Democrats face tough 2020 battle after blowing chance at blue wave MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPolls on 2020 Dem contenders are about name recognition at this point, say pollsters Democrats face tough 2020 battle after blowing chance at blue wave Pro-environment Democrats gain influence in Congress and states, but lose key GOP allies MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPolls on 2020 Dem contenders are about name recognition at this point, say pollsters Democrats face tough 2020 battle after blowing chance at blue wave Candidate outside the national conversation will become 2020 nominee, says Dem strategist MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPolls on 2020 Dem contenders are about name recognition at this point, say pollsters Candidate outside the national conversation will become 2020 nominee, says Dem strategist Booker: Trump fired Sessions because he’s afraid of what Mueller is finding MORE (D-N.J.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPolls on 2020 Dem contenders are about name recognition at this point, say pollsters Swalwell to mount presidential run: report Democrats face tough 2020 battle after blowing chance at blue wave MORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), and more.

President Trump has scoffed at the Democrats’ potential field, expressing confidence on the 2018 campaign trail in his chances for reelection in 2020.

“They got some real beauties going,” Trump said at a rally last month in Tennessee.