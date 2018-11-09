Dozens of mail-in ballots sitting in Miami distribution center: report

Dozens of boxes filled with mail-in ballots are sitting inside a Miami-area mail distribution center, according to photos obtained by The Miami New Times.

The news outlet noted that the distribution center where the ballots are located is the same one that was evacuated in October after a mail bomb reached the facility.

The news about the ballots comes the same day Miami-Dade County announced it finished counting votes for the midterm elections, which includes hotly-contested Senate and gubernatorial races that have yet to be called.

Two unnamed sources alleged to The New Times that hundreds or thousands of ballots may still be in the distribution center.

A spokesperson for the Elections Department told the news outlet that it was aware of the development. Though the spokesperson added that any ballots not delivered to the Miami-Dade Elections Department by 7 p.m. on Election Day would not be counted.

"We do our best to educate voters that, if you’re voting vote-by-mail, then your ballot had to be at the Elections Department by Tuesday, November 6," she said. "Not everybody mailed back in time."

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill on Friday.

A local CBS reporter tweeted Friday evening that USPS "has no information to suggest any ballots were not properly handled and provided to local election officials."

The news regarding the ballots comes as election officials in Florida face scrutiny over tight gubernatorial and Senate races.

Gov. Rick Scott (R) leads Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonTrump says law enforcement is examining possible 'election fraud' in Florida Scott files lawsuit over Florida Senate vote as recount odds grow Dem Sinema pulls ahead of McSally in Arizona Senate race MORE (D-Fla.) in their Senate race, while former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisScott files lawsuit over Florida Senate vote as recount odds grow Election Countdown: Recount prospects grow in Florida | Abrams team to sue over absentee ballots | Dem wins pivotal Georgia House seat | A look at the uncalled races | Corporations spend big to beat ballot measures Recount prospects grow as Florida races tighten MORE (R) has a close lead over Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum.

Scott on Thursday filed a lawsuit against election officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties, alleging that they withheld crucial information about how many people had voted in their counties and how many ballots they have left to count.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced on Friday that it has not launched any investigations because it has received no credible allegations of voter fraud.