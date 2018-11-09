Flake slams Trump for doubting Arizona vote count: No evidence of 'electoral corruption'

Outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakePelosi: Acting attorney general 'should not be there' Dem Sinema pulls ahead of McSally in Arizona Senate race Democratic state AGs call on Whitaker to recuse himself from Mueller probe MORE (R-Ariz.) on Friday dismissed President Trump Donald John TrumpMichelle Obama: 'I'd never forgive' Trump for 'birther' conspiracy Judge blocks Keystone XL pipeline Pelosi: Acting attorney general 'should not be there' MORE's accusation that "electoral corruption" is taking place in Arizona.

"There is no evidence of 'electoral corruption' in Arizona, Mr. President," Flake tweeted. "Thousands of dedicated Arizonans work in a non-partisan fashion every election cycle to ensure that every vote is counted. We appreciate their service."

His comments came hours after Trump criticized the vote count effort in Arizona, as officials continue to tally votes in the Senate race between Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) and Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyDem Sinema pulls ahead of McSally in Arizona Senate race Recount prospects grow as Florida races tighten Arizona GOP groups file lawsuit over mail-in ballot counting in tight Senate race MORE (R).

As of Friday night, Sinema led McSally by a total of 20,203 votes in the closely-watch race to replace Flake, who is retiring after this year.

The Arizona Senate battle has seen controversy, with a judge on Thursday rejecting the GOP's attempt to challenge Arizona's mail-in ballot counting procedures.

The lawsuit was related to reports that some county recorders have been calling voters who submitted mail-in ballots with signatures that don’t match in an effort to verify them. The GOP alleged in that this was practice is illegal.

A settlement on Friday was reached allowing rural voters extra time to correct issues with their ballots, according to The Associated Press.

Counties now have a Nov. 14 deadline to make fixes to problematic mail-in ballots.