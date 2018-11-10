Kemp campaign calls Abrams' refusal to concede 'a disgrace to democracy'

Republican nominee Brian Kemp released a statement Saturday criticizing Stacey Abrams (D) for refusing to concede in Georgia's gubernatorial election.

Kemp's campaign claims that "it is mathematically impossible for Abrams to force a runoff or win."

"Stacey Abrams' antics are a disgrace to democracy and completely ignore the will of the people," said Ryan Mahoney, the campaign's Communications Director.

"This is not how America works. Brian Kemp earned a clear victory on Tuesday night and holds a sizable lead as remaining provisional and military ballots are counted."

According to The Associated Press, Kemp holds a 62,709-vote lead, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. But the race has not yet been called by AP or major news outlets.

Abrams has not conceded, insisting her campaign will not end until all the votes are counted.

Abrams' team argues that there are enough uncounted ballots to shrink Kemp's total to below 50 percent, which would trigger a Dec. 4 runoff election.

Abrams responded to Kemp's statement on Instagram Saturday, saying that counting ballots is democratic.

"I am fighting to make sure our democracy works for and represents everyone who has ever put their faith in it," she said. "I am fighting for every Georgian who cast a ballot with the promise that their vote would count."

"Make no mistake: Our democracy should work for all of us, regardless of political leanings, race, income, or region. Voting is a right, not a privilege. It is fundamental to our democracy and to our Georgia, and I will fight every single day until our government – a government of the people, by the people, and for the people – works for all of us."