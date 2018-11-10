Kemp campaign calls Abrams' refusal to concede 'a disgrace to democracy'

Republican nominee Brian Kemp released a statement Saturday criticizing Stacey Abrams (D) for refusing to concede in Georgia's gubernatorial election.
Kemp's campaign claims that "it is mathematically impossible for Abrams to force a runoff or win."
"Stacey Abrams' antics are a disgrace to democracy and completely ignore the will of the people," said Ryan Mahoney, the campaign's Communications Director.
"This is not how America works. Brian Kemp earned a clear victory on Tuesday night and holds a sizable lead as remaining provisional and military ballots are counted."
According to The Associated Press, Kemp holds a 62,709-vote lead, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. But the race has not yet been called by AP or major news outlets.
Abrams has not conceded, insisting her campaign will not end until all the votes are counted.
Abrams' team argues that there are enough uncounted ballots to shrink Kemp's total to below 50 percent, which would trigger a Dec. 4 runoff election.
Abrams responded to Kemp's statement on Instagram Saturday, saying that counting ballots is democratic.
"I am fighting to make sure our democracy works for and represents everyone who has ever put their faith in it," she said. "I am fighting for every Georgian who cast a ballot with the promise that their vote would count."
"Make no mistake: Our democracy should work for all of us, regardless of political leanings, race, income, or region. Voting is a right, not a privilege. It is fundamental to our democracy and to our Georgia, and I will fight every single day until our government – a government of the people, by the people, and for the people – works for all of us."
View this post on Instagram
I am fighting to make sure our democracy works for and represents everyone who has ever put their faith in it. I am fighting for every Georgian who cast a ballot with the promise that their vote would count. Yesterday, I met with Tate, Cassandra, Nedghie, Angel, Surabhi, Cazembe, and Arnaud – Georgia voters from all walks of life who experienced difficulty casting their ballots. Whether they were first time voters, volunteers, or elected officials, they all felt dismayed and disillusioned by a democracy whose hurdles and failures made it nearly impossible to vote. Some were only able to vote through tenacity and sheer force of will. Many were left voiceless altogether. And they are not alone. Over the last few days, our Voter Protection Hotline has heard countless stories of Georgia voters who fought for their right to vote, but for whatever reason, were prevented from casting their ballot. We heard stories from voters who took time off work to vote, only to be turned away at their assigned polling precinct and every polling place they visited. Students and military service members who requested absentee ballots, but their ballots never arrived or their completed ballots were "lost in the mail." First time voters and long-time voters whose names were "no longer on the list." Their voices deserve to be heard. They deserve justice. And that is why we will continue this fight. Make no mistake: Our democracy should work for all of us, regardless of political leanings, race, income, or region. Voting is a right, not a privilege. It is fundamental to our democracy and to our Georgia, and I will fight every single day until our government – a government of the people, by the people, and for the people – works for all of us.
A post shared by Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) on