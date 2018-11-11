Vilsack warns Dems on 2020 candidates;: ‘I don’t think our country is looking for rock stars’

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack Thomas James VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE (D) said in a new interview that Democrats should be careful about courting "rock stars" as 2020 presidential candidates.

“We’re always looking for rock stars but I don’t think the country is looking for rock stars,” Vilsack, who also served as Agriculture secretary under former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaHere we are: a nation divided by statues Michelle Obama on marriage counseling: ‘We get help with our marriage when we need it’ Warren? Biden? Sanders? Dems have different answers on 2020 after 2018 MORE, told The New York Times.

Vilsack also told the Times that it would be "odd" to nominate Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeOvernight Defense: What the midterms mean for defense panels | Pompeo cancels North Korea meeting | Trump eyes Kim summit in early 2019 | Pentagon drops name for border mission The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by the Counter Extremism Project — Trump says GOP defied midterm odds | Blames party's losers for not embracing him | What to watch next after midterms | Leadership races begin Political scientist says O'Rourke will play role in deciding 2020 candidate MORE (D-Texas) for president given, that he just lost his race for a Senate seat.

"It’s probably a good idea to win the first race you were interested in,” Vilsack said. “Maybe he’s the new Abe Lincoln, you lose a race and then run for president and win.”

Other Democrats have already begun to tout O'Rourke, who emerged as a star on the campaign trail, as a potential candidate in 2020.

For his part, O'Rourke has said that he isn't considering a run for president in 2020, a pledge he doubled down on last week.

“I will not be a candidate for president in 2020,” O’Rourke told MSNBC. “That’s, I think, as definitive as those sentences get.”