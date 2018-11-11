Palm Beach county supervisor says it’s ‘impossible’ to finish recount by deadline

The Palm Beach County, Fla., elections supervisor says it is "impossible" to finish the three Florida election recounts by the Thursday deadline.
"It's impossible," Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher told CNN, responding to a question about whether officials would be able to finish the recount on time.
Palm Beach County is one of the most critical counties in the state, alongside Broward County.
The first round of machine recounts is supposed to be completed by Thursday, setting up a bitter fight to the finish in Florida’s races for Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner.
Results of machine recounts in the Florida Senate, gubernatorial and agriculture commissioner races must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Thursday. If two candidates in any of those races are separated by a margin of 0.25 points or less after machine recounts, hand recounts are triggered.
CNN reported that both Republican and Democratic election overseers and attorneys seemed to agree that the Thursday deadline will be difficult to meet.
The most closely watched recount is the Senate race between incumbent Sen. Bill NelsonClarence (Bill) William NelsonProtesters arrive for second day outside Broward election office, chant 'Every vote counts!' Longtime McCain aide blasts ‘despicable’ GOP claim that Dems are trying to steal Arizona senate race Trump 'watching closely' as Florida races head to recounts MORE (D-Fla.) and Florida’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is currently leading by a narrow margin.
The race for Florida governor is also heading to a recount after unofficial results showed Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisGillum retracts concession in Florida governor's race Trump 'watching closely' as Florida races head to recounts Florida races head to recounts MORE eparated by roughly 0.41 points.
The races and subsequent recounts have been marred by highly-visible legal battles and accusations of malfeasance on both sides.