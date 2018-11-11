Palm Beach county supervisor says it’s ‘impossible’ to finish recount by deadline

The Palm Beach County, Fla., elections supervisor says it is "impossible" to finish the three Florida election recounts by the Thursday deadline.

"It's impossible," Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher told CNN, responding to a question about whether officials would be able to finish the recount on time.

Palm Beach County is one of the most critical counties in the state, alongside Broward County.

The first round of machine recounts is supposed to be completed by Thursday, setting up a bitter fight to the finish in Florida’s races for Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner.

"If they're not able to meet the deadline, the secretary of state of Florida may go ahead and certify the elections for our candidates," Palm Beach County GOP Chairman Michael Barnett told CNN. "In that case, you can bet your butt there will be lawsuits filed everywhere."