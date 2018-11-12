Kellyanne Conway responds to idea of Clinton 2020 campaign

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayHouse Dems preview plans to flex oversight muscles Former White House correspondent says CNN is suing over Acosta press credentials Conway on working for Trump administration her husband critiques: 'It doesn't affect me' MORE had four words in response to a report that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonEx-Clinton aide: Hillary will run again in 2020 Ex-Facebook exec ousted from company sparked controversy with pro-Trump views: report Pelosi says she'll be Speaker ‘to protect the Affordable Care Act’ MORE may run for president again.

“Dear God, please, yes,” Conway tweeted, sharing a Washington Examiner article about a potential “Hillary 4.0.”

The piece Conway shared summarized a Sunday op-ed from former Clinton adviser Mark Penn, who wrote that the former secretary of State will “fight this out until the last dog dies.”

Conway’s comment echoed President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Cohen: I pray Michelle Obama's words will unite country again Michelle Obama: ‘I stopped even trying to smile’ during Trump’s inauguration Trump wants to end federal relief money for Puerto Rico: report MORE’s from last October. The president wrote on Twitter: “I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, ‘I hope so!’”

The former Democratic presidential nominee said last month that she’d “like to be president,” but did not say she was planning to run again.

Several longtime advisers and confidants pushed back after her comments, however, saying she is not weighing another White House bid.

If she were to run in 2020, Clinton could be entering a crowded Democratic field. Several recent polls have shown former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden cheers Florida, Georgia, Arizona recounts: 'Count them transparently' Gillibrand will give 2020 bid 'long, hard thought of consideration' Warren? Biden? Sanders? Dems have different answers on 2020 after 2018 MORE as the early favorite, with Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress Sarah Silverman: I'm 'very lucky' I don't have to wear a Jewish star in Trump era US to stop refueling Saudi planes in Yemen MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSchumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress Gillibrand will give 2020 bid 'long, hard thought of consideration' Battle looms over funding for Trump's border wall MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSchumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress Trump mulls replacing Commerce chief Ross by end of year: reports Pro-Israel organizations should finally seek payback against Iran deal Dems MORE (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSchumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress Trump mulls replacing Commerce chief Ross by end of year: reports Gillibrand will give 2020 bid 'long, hard thought of consideration' MORE (D-Mass.) as other popular choices.