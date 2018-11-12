Former Army paratrooper and congressional candidate Richard Ojeda files papers to run for president

Richard Ojeda (D), a West Virginia state senator and former Army paratrooper who led the state's teachers' strike earlier this year, plans to run for president in 2020.

Ojeda released his first campaign ad overnight, and intends to make a formal announcement on Monday afternoon. Politico reported he has filed paperwork for a presidential campaign with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The Democrat ran for Congress in the midterms, but lost his bid to represent West Virginia's 3rd Congressional District to Republican Carol Miller. Ojeda was defeated by 12 percentage points in a district President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Cohen: I pray Michelle Obama's words will unite country again Michelle Obama: ‘I stopped even trying to smile’ during Trump’s inauguration Trump wants to end federal relief money for Puerto Rico: report MORE carried by 49 percentage points in 2016.

Politico reported that he told supporters in an email on Sunday night that he believes his campaign can translate to the national stage.

"Families in Logan, West Virginia, were going through the same struggles as families in the Bronx, San Francisco and Houston," he wrote. "This was not a West Virginia problem. This is an American problem and it has to change."

Ojeda was one of the most prominent lawmakers during a statewide teachers' strike that kept public schools closed for more than a week. Teachers boycotted work over low wages and skyrocketing health insurance costs.

The West Virginia Democrat is likely to be one of many party members declaring a presidential bid in the coming months. Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell offers his 'thought' and 'prayer' in wake of California shooting Election Countdown: Recount prospects grow in Florida | Abrams team to sue over absentee ballots | Dem wins pivotal Georgia House seat | A look at the uncalled races | Corporations spend big to beat ballot measures Swalwell to mount presidential run: report MORE (D-Calif.) is said to be running in 2020, and numerous high-profile figures like Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSchumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress Trump mulls replacing Commerce chief Ross by end of year: reports Gillibrand will give 2020 bid 'long, hard thought of consideration' MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSchumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress Gillibrand will give 2020 bid 'long, hard thought of consideration' Battle looms over funding for Trump's border wall MORE (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress Sarah Silverman: I'm 'very lucky' I don't have to wear a Jewish star in Trump era US to stop refueling Saudi planes in Yemen MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden cheers Florida, Georgia, Arizona recounts: 'Count them transparently' Gillibrand will give 2020 bid 'long, hard thought of consideration' Warren? Biden? Sanders? Dems have different answers on 2020 after 2018 MORE are viewed as possible candidates.