Stacey Abrams files new lawsuit in Georgia election

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has filed a new lawsuit in her effort to force a runoff in the too-close-to-call election.

In the lawsuit, filed Sunday, Abrams is seeking to block two counties from rejecting absentee ballots with minor mistakes, according to The Washington Post.

Abrams has not yet conceded the election, though Republican Brian Kemp has declared victory.

Kemp holds a lead of fewer than 59,000 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting, but Abrams’s campaign maintains that there are enough uncounted ballots to trigger a runoff election. A runoff would be required if Kemp's percentage of the vote falls below 50 percent. His vote total is now at 50.3 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit also asks county officials to count provisional ballots from voters who have changed addresses but not updated their voter registration and seeks an extended deadline to certify the election results.

Abrams’s campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, told reporters Sunday that the campaign does not have confidence in the secretary of state’s office, according to the Post.

“The bottom line is this race is not over,” she said. “It is still too close to call.”

Kemp resigned from his post as secretary of state last week, indicating that he is moving forward with a transition despite Abrams’s refusal to concede.

Ryan Mahoney, Kemp’s campaign manager, criticized Abrams’s efforts in a statement on Saturday.

“Stacey Abrams' antics are a disgrace to democracy and completely ignore the will of the people," Mahoney said. "This is not how America works.”