Beto supporters urged to 'upgrade' campaign signs for 2020 run

The Travis County Democratic Party is encouraging supporters of Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke to hold on to their campaign signs in hopes of a 2020 presidential run from the Democrat, who last week lost his bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSchumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress Cruz raises constitutional concerns over legislation to protect Mueller Dem wins leave behind a more conservative GOP conference MORE (R).

The party is selling stickers to change the outdated campaign signs from “Beto for Senate” to “Beto for 2020.”

O'Rourke lost a close race to Cruz and since has generated buzz about future plans, including a possible challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Cohen: I pray Michelle Obama's words will unite country again Michelle Obama: ‘I stopped even trying to smile’ during Trump’s inauguration Trump wants to end federal relief money for Puerto Rico: report MORE in 2020.

O’Rourke finished within 3 percentage points of Cruz, a solid performance compared to past Democrats in recent Senate races in deep-red Texas.

"#Beto2020” was trending on Twitter immediately following the El Paso congressman’s defeat last week.

"Upgrade your Beto sign and let him know we're ready for his next campaign –whatever it is!" the Travis County party said on its Facebook page. “RESIST. REUSE. RECLAIM AMERICA!”

O’Rourke has consistently denied presidential aspirations for 2020.

“I will not be a candidate for president in 2020,” O’Rourke said on MSNBC. “That’s, I think, as definitive as those sentences get.”