Scott to attend new member orientation amid recount

GOP Florida Gov. Rick Scott is traveling to Washington, D.C., this week to participate in freshman orientation and vote in Senate Republican leadership elections, his campaign said Monday.

"This week, Senator-elect Scott will fly to Washington to participate in new-member orientation, including the photo and voting in leadership elections," Scott's campaign said in an email to reporters.

New membership orientation is scheduled for Tuesday, while the Senate Republican caucus will hold closed-door leadership elections on Wednesday.

It comes after Scott told The Washington Post on Sunday that he wasn't sure when he would come to D.C., but that he wanted to participate in caucus elections and had been encouraged to attend orientation.

The Senate battle was one of the three statewide races in Florida that were ordered to go to a recount, with Scott leading Nelson by more than 12,500 votes or about 0.15 percentage points.

The deadline for the machine recount is Thursday at 3 p.m. If the margin between the candidates is within 0.25 points after the machine recount is conducted, a hand recount will be triggered.