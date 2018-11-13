Poll: Biden and Sanders lead 2020 Dem field, followed by Beto O'Rourke

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOjeda announces bid to challenge Trump in 2020 Former Army paratrooper and congressional candidate Richard Ojeda files papers to run for president Biden presents Liberty Medal to George and Laura Bush: Bush was my opposition, not my enemy MORE and Sen. Berne Sanders (I-Vt.) are the top two contenders for president in 2020 among Democratic voters, according to a new Morning Consult–Politico poll released Tuesday.

About 26 percent of Democrats want Biden to be the Democratic nominee in two years, while 19 percent want Sanders.

No other potential nominee polled in the double digits, though 21 percent of Democrats polled said they either didn’t know or had no opinion.

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), who excited the Democratic base but lost his Senate bid to Sen. Ted Cruz (R) last week by only 2.5 points, came in third in the list of preferences at 8 percent.

Those surveyed could choose from 20 options, ranging from Biden to Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) to former Attorney General Eric Holder to lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Biden has run for president twice, first in 1988 and then in 2008.

Sanders challenged eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary in 2016, mounting an insurgent campaign that was able to pick off several states' primary and caucus contests and ignite a fervor among the progressive wing of the party.

While black Democrats favored Biden over Sanders by a 13-point margin, Sanders beat the former Vice President among the nation’s youngest voters by 8 points, the Morning Consult/Politico poll showed.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll surveyed 733 Democratic voters from Nov. 7 to 9 and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.