Castro takes steps toward likely 2020 bid

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is meeting with donors and possible campaign staff ahead of a potential 2020 presidential bid, Politico reported Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Texas Democrat said last month that he was "likely" to run for president, although he has not formally announced his candidacy.

Castro and his twin brother Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroIntocable to perform free concert for Beto O'Rourke rally White House responds to Joaquin Castro's Kushner allegations: 'an outrageous slanderous lie' Overnight Defense: US, South Korea cancel another military exercise | Dozen sailors injured in chopper crash on aircraft carrier | Navy vet charged with sending toxic letters (D-Texas) held the meeting with roughly 20 donors in their hometown of San Antonio.

Scott Atlas, a prominent Houston attorney, told Politico that the meeting was positive.

“The consensus was that Julián brings a lot to the table. He’s part of a new generation and most of the candidates who are talked about are not,” he said.