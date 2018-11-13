Castro takes steps toward likely 2020 bid

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is meeting with donors and possible campaign staff ahead of a potential 2020 presidential bid, Politico reported Tuesday.
The 44-year-old Texas Democrat said last month that he was "likely" to run for president, although he has not formally announced his candidacy.
Castro and his twin brother Rep. Joaquin CastroJoaquin CastroIntocable to perform free concert for Beto O'Rourke rally White House responds to Joaquin Castro's Kushner allegations: 'an outrageous slanderous lie' Overnight Defense: US, South Korea cancel another military exercise | Dozen sailors injured in chopper crash on aircraft carrier | Navy vet charged with sending toxic letters MORE (D-Texas) held the meeting with roughly 20 donors in their hometown of San Antonio.
Scott Atlas, a prominent Houston attorney, told Politico that the meeting was positive.
“The consensus was that Julián brings a lot to the table. He’s part of a new generation and most of the candidates who are talked about are not,” he said.
If Castro announces a bid, he will likely be one of the only Latino candidates in a crowded field of possible Democratic contenders.
Richard Ojeda and former Rep. John DelaneyJohn Kevin DelaneyFederal judges rule Maryland must draw new congressional map for 2020 Democrats, beware: We are leaning left too far Dem lawmaker calls for 'lock her up' chants to end MORE (D-Md.) have already announced their intention to run, and numerous high-profile figures including Sens. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenFormer Army paratrooper and congressional candidate Richard Ojeda files papers to run for president Kellyanne Conway responds to idea of Clinton 2020 campaign Schumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisOjeda announces bid to challenge Trump in 2020 Former Army paratrooper and congressional candidate Richard Ojeda files papers to run for president Kellyanne Conway responds to idea of Clinton 2020 campaign MORE (D-Calif.) and Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersVoters chose the politics of inclusion Ojeda announces bid to challenge Trump in 2020 Former Army paratrooper and congressional candidate Richard Ojeda files papers to run for president MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe BidenJoseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOjeda announces bid to challenge Trump in 2020 Former Army paratrooper and congressional candidate Richard Ojeda files papers to run for president Biden presents Liberty Medal to George and Laura Bush: Bush was my opposition, not my enemy MORE are viewed as possible candidates.