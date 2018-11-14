Florida county forced to restart recount after voting machines overheat

Florida's Palm Beach County was reportedly forced to restart its recount of about 175,000 early votes after its voting machines overheated.

The supervisor of elections, Susan Bucher, told The Miami Herald on Tuesday that the county's ballot-counting machines overheated and provided incorrect totals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elections department has flown in mechanics to repair the decade-old machine, the Herald reported.

“We’re disappointed by the mechanical problems that are going to cause a further delay in the recount,” Bucher said. “It became evident through the vigorous pace of counting that the machines used for the recount were starting to get stressed.”

The news comes as Florida's gubernatorial, Senate races and agriculture races undergo a recount after being too close to call.

On Tuesday, a Leon County, Fla., judge extended Palm Beach County's deadline, giving it five extra days to tally all of the votes.

The ruling came the same day that Bucher said her office would not be able to fulfill the Thursday deadline it was previously given.

The ruling is likely to prolong what has been a bitter fight between Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonOvernight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — First lady's office pushes for ouster of national security aide | Trump taps retired general as ambassador to Saudis | Mattis to visit border troops | Record number of female veterans to serve in Congress Election Countdown: Lawsuits fly in Florida recount fight | Nelson pushes to extend deadline | Judge says Georgia county violated Civil Rights Act | Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field in poll | Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February Nelson seeks to push back recount deadlines in latest lawsuit MORE (D) and Gov. Rick Scott (R) in the Senate race. Both Nelson and Scott have filed a variety of lawsuits in state and federal courts in regards to the race.

The other high-profile race undergoing a recount features Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisSchumer tells Trump to stay out of Florida recount Rick Scott fundraises off Trump claim that Dems are trying to steal election Mika Brzezinski: McSally setting ‘far better example’ than ‘GOP men who will likely win’ MORE (R).

According to Florida laws, counties that fail to meet the deadline for recounts must submit the original count with an explanation as to why it couldn't fulfill the deadline.