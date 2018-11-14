Hillary Clinton: Stacey Abrams would've already won ‘if she'd had a fair election'

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — First lady's office pushes for ouster of national security aide | Trump taps retired general as ambassador to Saudis | Mattis to visit border troops | Record number of female veterans to serve in Congress Election Countdown: Lawsuits fly in Florida recount fight | Nelson pushes to extend deadline | Judge says Georgia county violated Civil Rights Act | Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field in poll | Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February What midterm exit polls tell us about 2020 MORE said Tuesday that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams would already have won Georgia's governor race if there had been a fair election.

“If she had a fair election, she already would have won," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said while speaking at the University of Texas's LBJ School of Public Affairs, according to The Statesman.

Clinton on Tuesday night received the inaugural In the Arena Award from the university. She spoke about a variety of topics after accepting the honor, including Georgia's governor's race, which remains unsettled.

The race has gained national attention, as Abrams vies to become the first African-American woman to be elected governor in U.S. history. Her opponent, former Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R), leads Abrams in an official tally of the votes.

Though Kemp's campaign has remained confident that the final vote tally will force a recount.

The race has drawn scrutiny over issues related to voting rights. Many accused Kemp of unfairly suppressing the vote in his role as secretary of state, a role he eventually stepped down from after repeated calls to do so.

On Tuesday, a federal judge found that Gwinnett County, Ga., violated the Civil Rights Act by rejecting absentee ballots solely on the basis of an omitted or incorrect birth year.

The ruling came just one day after another judge ordered the state to preserve and count provisional ballots filed for the governor's race. Georgia election officials cannot certify the election until Friday at 5 p.m., according to the ruling.