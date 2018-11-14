Rubio cites Bible verse amid recount criticisms: ‘You cannot count what is not there’

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioJeb Bush calls for Broward County official to be removed from post Florida Dem rep: Scott is 'spinning conspiracy theories' Gillum retracts concession in Florida governor's race MORE (R-Fla.) on Wednesday tweeted a Bible verse amid his criticism of the Florida recounts, writing, "You cannot count what is not there."

"What is crooked cannot be made straight, and you cannot count what is not there. Ecclesiastes 1:15," Rubio wrote.

Rubio, who frequently posts Bible passages, posted the quote as he continues to accuse Democrats of attempting to "steal" elections in Florida as the races for governor and Senate undergo recounts mandated by law.

Incompetent law breaking election officials lead to chance for lawyers to steal an election



Dem lawyers aren’t here to make sure every vote is counted. They’re here to get as many votes for their client as possible counted & get as many votes for opponent as possible thrown out — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 13, 2018

Rubio for days has accused election officials and Democrats in Florida's Broward and Palm Beach Counties of malign activity, sometimes without presenting evidence of these claims.

GOP Senate candidate Rick Scott and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisSchumer tells Trump to stay out of Florida recount Rick Scott fundraises off Trump claim that Dems are trying to steal election Mika Brzezinski: McSally setting ‘far better example’ than ‘GOP men who will likely win’ MORE (R) were ahead when the votes went to a recount.

The senatorial race, in particular, has been marred by bitter accusations and legal battles launched by Republicans and Democrats, as each side accuses the other of using dirty tactics to try and win the election.

Republicans, including President Trump Donald John TrumpDeath toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 48: authorities Graham backs bill to protect Mueller Denham loses GOP seat in California MORE, have made accusations of voter fraud without evidence to back the claim.

In a Monday ruling, a Florida judge told Democrats and Republicans invested in the Florida recount battle to "ramp down the rhetoric," warning that unsubstantiated allegations of malfeasance could undermine the public's support for state officials.

“If someone in this lawsuit or someone in this county has evidence of voter fraud or irregularities at the supervisor’s office, they should report it to their local law enforcement officer,” Broward Chief Circuit Judge Jack Tuter said. “If the lawyers are aware of it, they should swear out an affidavit, but everything the lawyers are saying out there in front of the elections office is being beamed all over the country."

"We need to be careful of what we say," Tuter added. "Words mean things these days.”

The Hill has reached out to Rubio for comment.