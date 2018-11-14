Howard Dean: Democratic Party getting younger as GOP gets ‘older and whiter’

Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean praised the youth movement in the Democratic party and called out Republicans for "getting older and whiter," in an interview published Wednesday by Yahoo News.

“Young people are taking over the Democratic Party, and that’s a very good thing,” the former Vermont governor and one-time presidential hopeful said.

“There’s a huge grassroots movement in this country run by people who are mostly under 35,” Dean said. “And they basically did all of the organization.”

Dean contrasted the Democratic Party's midterms gains to the Republican's new lawmakers.

"Republicans, I think, are going to have a terrible time because they’re getting older and whiter,” he said. “And that’s not the direction the country’s going in.”

Dean also said that the Democrats still have a long way to go to make up for "neglect and bad leadership" after dropping the ball on tech following former President Obama's 2008 victory.

“The DNC fell apart — eight years of neglect and bad leadership,” Dean said. “And the Republicans got smart. Republicans may not be interested in democracy, but they’re not stupid. What they did was jump over us.”

“We’re way behind. Our tech is behind,” he continued.

“There was a lot of infighting. The states had to fend for themselves. They developed their own way of doing things. And that just doesn’t really work. You really do need a centralized database. So while we’ve done everything right because young people have come in and taken over the functions from outside, we don’t have the tech thing down yet.”

Dean also stressed that he hoped for a presidential candidate under the age of 55 in 2020, citing Sens. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyWe need a bipartisan issue to unite us. Saudi Arabia is that issue Overnight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Trump's Armistice Day trip marked by controversy | US ends aerial refueling to Saudi coalition in Yemen | Analysts identify undeclared North Korean missile bases US to stop refueling Saudi planes in Yemen MORE (Conn.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCastro takes steps toward likely 2020 bid Pavlich: Where is Brett Kavanaugh’s apology? Kamala Harris celebrates electoral victory of 19 black women in Texas: ‘#BlackGirlMagic’ MORE (Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandSchumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress Election Countdown: Arizona Senate race still too close to call | Florida vote tally fight heats up | Trump calls for Abrams to 'move on' Pro-Israel organizations should finally seek payback against Iran deal Dems MORE (N.Y.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPavlich: Where is Brett Kavanaugh’s apology? Poll: Biden and Sanders lead 2020 Dem field, followed by Beto O'Rourke Dems find easy target in Trump commerce chief MORE (N.J.), Reps. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSwalwell calls acting AG an 'assassin' hired to 'take out' Mueller probe Swalwell on wildfires: Trump ‘owns a lot of the problem’ on forest management Pelosi allies push back on proposed Speaker nominee rule change MORE (Calif.) and Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonEx-Obama official, New Jersey Republican present moderate credentials as closing arguments Election Countdown: O'Rourke goes on the attack | Takeaways from fiery second Texas Senate debate | Heitkamp apologizes for ad misidentifying abuse victims | Trump Jr. to rally for Manchin challenger | Rick Scott leaves trail to deal with hurricane damage Mellman: Why Kavanaugh should withdraw MORE (Mass.), and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as possible candidates.

“I don’t think we should try to be like Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDeath toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 48: authorities Graham backs bill to protect Mueller Denham loses GOP seat in California MORE in order to beat Donald Trump,” he added. “I think we need to continue to use our brains and sense fairness.”

“The Republican Party has become Trump’s party. And I don’t respect Trump,” Dean told Yahoo. “I don’t think he has any kind of moral constituency. And I think that’s important for raising children.”