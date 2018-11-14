Group files lawsuit against closed primaries in New Mexico

Open Primaries Education Fund, a New York-based advocacy group, filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of New Mexico voters to end closed primaries in the state.

Closed primaries limit participation to those registered as members of that contest’s related political party. The suit claims that such races disenfranchise Independents and constitute an illegal use of public funds.

Open Primaries Education Fund has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the voters of New Mexico. American taxpayers should not be paying for elections that shut out millions of voters. It's time to #LetAllVotersVote @politico https://t.co/vZdcbIBmbt — Open Primaries (@OpenPrimaryUSA) November 14, 2018

“Politicians, not surprisingly, are reluctant to change a system that they’re comfortable with,” John Opdycke, president of Open Primaries, told Politico. “By raising the basic premise that publicly funded elections should be open to everybody, I think can really help both in the courts, but also in legislatures, to create more momentum.”

New Mexico, one of nine closed primary states, upheld the constitutionality of the process in 2017. Twenty-eight states hold fully open primary contests.

The controversy surrounding closed primaries rose to national prominence in 2016 during Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersProgressive House Dem pushes for vote on 'Medicare for all' bill Castro takes steps toward likely 2020 bid Election Countdown: Lawsuits fly in Florida recount fight | Nelson pushes to extend deadline | Judge says Georgia county violated Civil Rights Act | Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field in poll | Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February MORE’s (I-Vt.) insurgent campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, with the candidate slamming the practice as wrong in New York, a closed primary state.

“Three million people in the state of New York who are independents have lost their right to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary,” Sanders said.

The Independent senator frequently had better results in open primary states where Independent voters could participate in the contest between him and eventual nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — First lady's office pushes for ouster of national security aide | Trump taps retired general as ambassador to Saudis | Mattis to visit border troops | Record number of female veterans to serve in Congress Election Countdown: Lawsuits fly in Florida recount fight | Nelson pushes to extend deadline | Judge says Georgia county violated Civil Rights Act | Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field in poll | Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February What midterm exit polls tell us about 2020 MORE.