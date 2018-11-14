Sherrod Brown: If Stacey Abrams doesn't win, Republicans 'stole it'

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownWhat midterm exit polls tell us about 2020 The Memo: Dem hopes for 2020 grow in midterms afterglow On The Money: Funding fight to dominate dramatic lame duck | Trump blames Dems for stock slide | Trump hits Comcast after antitrust complaint | Officials reportedly moving closer to imposing auto tariffs MORE (D-Ohio) blasted the GOP over the handling of Georgia's midterm elections, saying if Democrat Stacey Abrams does not win the race for governor, Republicans “stole it.”

“If Stacey Abrams doesn’t win in Georgia, they stole it,” Brown said. “It’s clear.”

Speaking at a National Action Network event in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, Brown, who has said he is considering a presidential run in 2020, said Republicans “can’t win elections because there is way more of us than there are of them.”

“They can’t win elections fairly,” Brown said. “They win elections by redistricting and reapportionment and voter suppression and all the ways they try to scare people, particularly people of color.”

The race between Abrams, who is seeking to become the first black woman elected a U.S. governor, and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R) gained national attention and could possibly be headed to a recount with Kemp holding a slight lead.

Controversy has surrounded the race over issues related to voting rights. Many on the left have accused Kemp of unfairly suppressing the vote in his role as secretary of state, a role he eventually stepped down from.

On Tuesday, a federal judge found that Gwinnett County, Ga., violated the Civil Rights Act by rejecting absentee ballots solely on the basis of an omitted or incorrect birth year.