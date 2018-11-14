Rubio defends '3 point kick' analogy: 'You think everyone who follows politics knows what a field goal is?'

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioJeb Bush calls for Broward County official to be removed from post Florida Dem rep: Scott is 'spinning conspiracy theories' Gillum retracts concession in Florida governor's race MORE (R-Fla.) is defending his use of the phrase "3 point kick" to make a football analogy while discussing Florida's midterm elections, asking "you think everyone who follows politics knows what a field goal is?"

I am being roasted for ‘3 pt kick’ tweet about election? Why? You think everyone who follows politics knows what a field goal is?



Besides,it’s absurd to claim I don’t know what a field goal is... that’s all my Dolphins have scored for 9 straight quarters https://t.co/PWc8QlrVd2 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 14, 2018

Rubio has been accusing Democrats of attempting to "steal" elections in Florida as the races for governor and Senate undergo recounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of those accusations on Twitter, Rubio tried to compare the recount situation to a NFL game.

"Imagine if NFL team was trailing 24-22 but in final seconds hits a 3 pt kick to win," he wrote. "Then AFTER game lawyers for losing team get a judge to order rules changed so that last second field goals are only 1 point."

Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzDem senator: Scandalous that troops at border will miss Thanksgiving for 'no national security reason' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Dems close campaign by hammering GOP on health care | Senior HHS official dies | FDA approved cannabis-based drug now available | Bipartisan report looks into insulin price spike Democrats close campaign by hammering GOP on health care MORE (D-Hawaii) was one of many to call out Rubio for the tweet saying that "most people know what a field goal is."

I mean most people know what a field goal is. But mostly it’s the baseless accusations that you are making that undermine faith in democracy that people don’t like. https://t.co/ndAeF8dwxo — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 14, 2018

GOP Senate candidate Gov. Rick Scott and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisSchumer tells Trump to stay out of Florida recount Rick Scott fundraises off Trump claim that Dems are trying to steal election Mika Brzezinski: McSally setting ‘far better example’ than ‘GOP men who will likely win’ MORE (R) were both ahead when the votes went to a recount, which is triggered automatically in Florida if margins are within 0.5 percentage points.