California New Members 2019

Rep.-elect Josh Harder (D-Calif.-10)

DATE OF BIRTH: Aug. 1, 1986

RESIDENCE: Turlock, Calif.

OCCUPATION: Businessman, teacher

EDUCATION: B.A., Stanford University; MBA, M.P.P., Harvard University

FAMILY: Wife, Pamela

At 32, political newcomer Josh Harder is heading to Congress having defeated four-term incumbent Rep. Jeff Denham Jeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamElection Countdown: Hyde-Smith's 'public hanging' joke shakes up Mississippi runoff | New lawsuits in Florida | Trump wants Florida election official fired | Mia Love sues to stop Utah vote count | Republican MacArthur loses NJ House race McCarthy defeats Jordan for minority leader in 159-to-43 vote Ex-California GOP leader: State party ‘isn’t salvageable at this time’ MORE (R) to represent the district centered on Modesto.

Harder is coming to politics from a business background. He first worked at Boston Consulting Group and later in venture capital at Bessemer Venture Partners in San Francisco. Between his time at those firms, Harder did a stint in Africa working for the Gates Foundation and other nonprofits to help farmers.

Harder eventually left the venture capital world to return to the Central Valley and began teaching business at a local community college.

Harder focused his campaign on tapping into his technology industry ties and the impact of President Trump Donald John TrumpMeet the lawyer Democrats call when it's recount time Avenatti denies domestic violence allegations: 'I have never struck a woman' Trump names handbag designer as ambassador to South Africa MORE’s policies on immigration and health care in the agriculture-heavy area.

Rep.-elect Katie Hill (D-Calif.-25)

DATE OF BIRTH: Aug. 25, 1987

RESIDENCE: Agua Dulce, Calif.

OCCUPATION: Nonprofit executive

EDUCATION: B.A., M.P.A., M.A., California State University, Northridge

FAMILY: Husband, Kenny

Katie Hill defeated two-term Rep. Steve Knight Stephen (Steve) Thomas KnightMcCarthy defeats Jordan for minority leader in 159-to-43 vote Feehery: With 2020 looming, Republicans must learn lessons from midterms Pipeline regulators pressed to act on gas storage leaks MORE (R) to give California’s 25th District its first Democratic representative in more than 20 years.

The north Los Angeles County district is almost evenly split among registered Democrats and Republicans and voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMeet the lawyer Democrats call when it's recount time Overnight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Mattis defends border deployment during visit to troops | Bolton aide exits WH after clash with first lady | House blocks Yemen war resolution | Report warns of erosion in US military superiority Exit polls show more women breaking with Republicans MORE in the 2016 election.

Hill, a centrist, grew up in the district. In her campaign, she argued she could best represent the purple district.

Prior to her candidacy, Hill served as the executive director of People Assisting the Homeless, a California nonprofit that provides services to the homeless.

Hill identifies as bisexual and made LGBT issues a central part of her campaign. She also ran on a platform of supporting affordable health care, questioning Knight at a town hall in 2017 about his support of the effort to repeal ObamaCare.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez Jimmy GomezCalifornia New Members 2019 Group begins 'Nuns on the Bus' tour to protest Trump tax law ahead of midterms Hillicon Valley: Facebook stock plummets in biggest one-day drop | Trump threatens to investigate Twitter | GOP lawmaker backs off impeaching Rosenstein | Dems demand Trump officials testify on election security MORE (D-Calif.-34)

DATE OF BIRTH: Nov. 25, 1974

RESIDENCE: Eagle Rock, Calif.

OCCUPATION: Lawmaker

EDUCATION: B.A., University of California, Los Angeles; M.A., John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University

FAMILY: Wife, Mary Hodge

Rep. Jimmy Gomez will return to the House of Representatives after taking over the seat left open last year by former Rep. Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraAdvocates draw battle lines over national privacy law Overnight Energy: GM proposes electric car mandate | Deadline nears for EPA car rule comments | Greens change tactics to mobilize climate voters California won't enforce net neutrality law as DOJ halts lawsuit MORE (D-Calif.), who went on to become California’s attorney general.

In the California State Assembly, Gomez rose to become chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee and majority whip.

Gomez’s election to replace Becerra generated some controversy, as Gov. Jerry Brown (D) tried to delay Gomez’s swearing-in until after a crucial vote in the Assembly.

But in Washington, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyJordan on leadership loss: 'We knew it was an uphill fight' McCarthy defeats Jordan for minority leader in 159-to-43 vote The Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by Delta Air Lines — Leadership elections in Congress | Freshman lawmakers arrive | Trump argues he can restrict reporter access MORE (R-Calif.) pushed to accelerate Gomez’s swearing-in, and successfully forced the move before the California vote.

Before his election to the Assembly, Gomez served as political director for the United Nurses of California.

Gomez is the son of Mexican immigrants.

Rep.-elect Harley Rouda (D-Calif.-48)

DATE OF BIRTH: Dec. 10, 1961

RESIDENCE: Laguna Beach, Calif.

OCCUPATION: Businessman

EDUCATION: B.S., University of Kentucky; J.D., Capital University; MBA, Ohio State University

FAMILY: Wife, Kaira; four children

Only 125 votes helped Harley Rouda secure the second spot in the primary for California’s 48th District. That slim margin allowed him to move on to the general election, where he beat a GOP giant.

Rouda defeated 15-term Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherMcCarthy defeats Jordan for minority leader in 159-to-43 vote Election Countdown: Florida braces for volatile recount | Counties race to finish machine recount | Trump ramps up attacks | Abrams files new lawsuit in Georgia | 2020 to be new headache for Schumer | Why California counts its ballots so slowly Avenatti celebrates pro-Russia GOP lawmaker's loss: ‘Score one for America over Putin’ MORE to flip the staunchly Republican district to the Democratic column.

Rouda was a Republican for decades before he switched parties. He largely funded his own campaign against Rohrabacher, a vocal Trump supporter, in the Southern California district.

Democrats saw an opening after the district voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, even though it had favored Rohrabacher by double digits for years.

Rouda emerged from the brutal primary in which Democrats questioned his vote for John Kasich in the 2016 presidential election and his 2017 party switch.

A first-time candidate, he entered politics after a prominent business career as the head of real estate services firm Trident Holdings Inc.

Rep.-elect Mike Levin (D-Calif.-49)

DATE OF BIRTH: Oct. 28, 1978

RESIDENCE: San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

OCCUPATION: Lawyer

EDUCATION: B.A., Stanford University; J.D., Duke University School of Law

FAMILY: Wife, Chrissy; two children

Mike Levin is taking over retiring Republican Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaDem Mike Levin wins Issa's open House seat in southern California Handful of races remain undecided a day after midterms Trump supporters celebrate and party amid election returns MORE’s seat in Congress.

Levin, an environmental attorney and former head of the Orange County Democratic Party, defeated California State Board of Equalization member Diane Harkey (R) in the general election to put the Southern California district in the Democratic column.

Levin had announced his bid before Issa made public his plans to retire. Issa’s decision to retire from the district he has held since 2001, though, set off a hotly contested primary with 16 candidates.

Levin was raised in Southern California before going to Stanford University. After law school at Duke University, he returned to the Golden State to be an environmental lawyer. Levin has pushed for California to adopt clean energy initiatives and serves on the board of the Center for Sustainable Energy in San Diego.

Levin, whose mother is Mexican-American, received the endorsement of Bold PAC, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s campaign arm.