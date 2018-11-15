Colorado New Members 2019

Rep.-elect Joe Neguse (D-Colo.-02)

DATE OF BIRTH: May 13, 1984

RESIDENCE: Lafayette, Colo.

OCCUPATION: Former state official

EDUCATION: B.A., J.D., University of Colorado

FAMILY: Wife, Andrea; one daughter

Joe Neguse will be Colorado’s first black congressman after winning election in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

Neguse, the son of refugees from Eritrea, was raised in the state and graduated from the University of Colorado. He quickly found his calling in public service, working as a staffer for Colorado’s Speaker of the House after college. He later founded New Era Colorado, the largest nonprofit youth voter group in the state.

Neguse later went to law school, where as a student he was elected to serve on the University of Colorado Board of Regents. Neguse spent six years on the board and served as the chairman of the Audit Committee for two years. As chairman, he had a large role in overseeing the university’s budget and pushed for lower student health insurance costs and making it easier for students to register to vote. After his tenure on the board, he was appointed to lead the state’s consumer protection agency.

Neguse will now be replacing Rep. Jared Polis (D-Colo.), who ran for governor.

Rep.-elect Jason Crow (D-Colo.-06)

DATE OF BIRTH: March 15, 1979

RESIDENCE: Denver, Colo.

OCCUPATION: Lawyer

EDUCATION: B.A., University of Wisconsin; J.D., University of Denver

FAMILY: Wife, Deserai; two children

After a distinguished career in the military and working on veterans’ issues, political newcomer Jason Crow will now be serving in Congress.

After a distinguished career in the military and working on veterans' issues, political newcomer Jason Crow will now be serving in Congress.

Crow won election in Colorado's 6th District, defeating Rep. Mike Coffman (R), who had represented the suburban Denver district since 2009.

Crow served in the Army before entering politics, including in the 82nd Airborne Division after the 9/11 terror attacks. He led a platoon during the invasion of Iraq and was awarded the Bronze Star.

He later served two more tours, this time as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan, part of the Joint Special Operations Task Force.

After leaving the Army, Crow turned his attention toward veterans’ issues. He advised former President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign on military and veterans issues.

Crow has served for five years on the Colorado Board of Veteran Affairs, where he drew attention to issues of substance abuse and homelessness.