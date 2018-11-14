Mia Love suing to stop vote count in Utah

Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveElection Countdown: Lawsuits fly in Florida recount fight | Nelson pushes to extend deadline | Judge says Georgia county violated Civil Rights Act | Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field in poll | Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February GOP lawmaker defends Mia Love from Trump attacks: 'I was disgusted when I heard it' Republicans must learn from the election mistake on immigration MORE (R-Utah) filed a lawsuit Wednesday to halt the processing and counting of votes in her bid for Utah's 4th Congressional District seat.

Love, who closely trails her Democratic opponent, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, requests in the lawsuit that the counting be stopped so that her campaign can examine “whether the signatures on ballot envelopes match the signatures on file with Salt Lake County.”

The lawsuit claims that poll monitors have noted instances when signatures on ballot envelopes did not match those on file.

"Given the time sensitivity of this petition, petitioners request a hearing at the court’s earliest convenience," the lawsuit adds.

In the lawsuit, filed in Utah's 3rd District Court, Love seeks the ability for her campaign to contest the county's determination of signatures on ballot envelopes, asking that such votes remain uncounted until those challenges have been settled.

"The county has permitted poll monitors to observe that verification process, but those poll monitors must observe at a distance and are unable to view the provisional ballot envelope or form or information on the County’s VISTA database in any meaningful way," the lawsuit states.

Love's attorney Robert Harrington said the complaint is not meant to accuse anyone of wrongdoing, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“We have great respect for the critical and at times, complex, ballot counting process,” Harrington said. “As we’ve spent hours observing these efforts, we’ve found a few instances where increased transparency and scrutiny are needed.”

“Because every single vote is crucial in the Love/McAdams race, the Court should grant Petitioners an opportunity to challenge the County verifiers’ determinations on whether the signatures on ballot envelopes match the signatures on file with the County," the lawsuit says. "A meaningful challenge procedure must occur before the ballot and corresponding ballot envelope become separated forever.”

McAdams currently leads Love by a narrow margin of just over a thousand votes. More than 16,000 provisional ballots remain to be counted.

The race is still too close to call, but McAdams attended orientation for congressional freshmen in Washington this week.

Love's and McAdams's campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hill.

Trump has mocked Love, singling her out at a press conference last week as one of several Republicans who seemed to be losing their reelection bids because they didn’t align themselves closely enough with him.

“Mia Love gave me no love. And she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia,” he said Friday.

Democrats have already flipped over 30 Republican House seats in the midterm elections, but that number could grow as ballots continue to be counted in outstanding contests.

