Georgia New Members 2019

Rep.-elect Lucy McBath (D-Ga.-06)

DATE OF BIRTH: June 1, 1960

RESIDENCE: Marietta, Ga.

OCCUPATION: Gun control advocate

EDUCATION: B.A., Virginia State University

FAMILY: Husband, Curtis

First-time candidate and gun control advocate Lucy McBath pulled off an upset, defeating Republican Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump heads to Paris as attorney general controversy intensifies Election Countdown: Recount prospects grow in Florida | Abrams team to sue over absentee ballots | Dem wins pivotal Georgia House seat | A look at the uncalled races | Corporations spend big to beat ballot measures Dem Lucy McBath unseats Handel in pivotal Georgia House seat MORE and capturing Georgia’s 6th District for Democrats.

The district is in Democratic hands for the first time in nearly four decades.

McBath became a prominent gun control advocate after her son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012 at the age of 17. She has served as the national spokeswoman and faith and outreach leader for Everytown for Gun Safety and for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She won the Chairman’s Award from the Georgia Democratic Party last year, and VH1 Television presented her with the “Mother of the Year 2016” award for her efforts.

Before her career in advocacy, McBath worked as a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines for 30 years. She received a degree in political science from Virginia State University and interned for former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder (D).