Idaho New Members 2019

Rep.-elect Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho-01)

DATE OF BIRTH: March 9, 1962

RESIDENCE: Meridian, Idaho

OCCUPATION: Businessman

EDUCATION: B.A., M.B.A., Boise State University

FAMILY: Wife, Kara; two daughters, one son

Russ Fulcher is keeping Idaho’s 1st Congressional District red with his election over Democrat Cristina McNeil.

Fulcher will be replacing Rep. Raúl Labrador, who gave up his seat in Congress to run for governor.

Fulcher has been in public service as an Idaho state senator since 2005. He served in the chamber until 2014, rising to the post of majority leader.

A fourth-generation Idahoan, Fulcher was born in Boise but grew up on a dairy farm in Meridian, Idaho.

He worked for Micron, an Idaho tech company, for 15 years. He later moved to Preco Electronics, where he was vice president of sales and marketing.

Fulcher touted his accomplishments as a “conservative fighter,” including passing legislation for a grocery tax credit that he says returned $100 million to Idahoans each year. Fulcher has also received the “Friend for Life” award from Idaho Chooses Life and the “Legacy of Life” accolade from Stanton Healthcare for his opposition to abortion.