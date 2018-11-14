Cortez Masto poised to become DSCC chair

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoThis week: Congress starts lame-duck with leadership fight More Latinos will serve in Congress than ever before Hillicon Valley: Officials prepare for fake election hack claims | Apple chief calls for tougher data rules | Lawmakers want Pentagon to probe cloud computing contract | Facebook, Twitter find no proof of Chinese meddling MORE (Nev.) is a top candidate to assume the chairmanship of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).



Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenVan Hollen not interested in staying on as chair of Senate Dems' campaign arm Senate GOP readies for leadership reshuffle Momentum builds for Dems to take on campaign finance reform MORE (Md.), the outgoing chairman of the DSCC, is pushing Cortez Masto’s name and it appears her candidacy has strong momentum, according to Senate Democratic sources.



Van Hollen praised Cortez Masto’s support for Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections.



“She did a very good job as head of the Women’s Senate Network this cycle,” he told The Hill, referring to the DSCC’s program to elect more women to office and reach out to women voters.



Democrats took over the House majority last week thanks largely to the support of college-educated suburban women, a crucial constituency to picking up Senate seats in 2020.



Democratic candidates appealed to this bloc by stressing health care as an issue in the fall campaign.



Cortez Masto also represents — and has ready access to the fundraising hub of — Las Vegas.



In April, she pledged to raise $1.5 million for Democratic candidates in Nevada.



Former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidSchumer’s headaches to multiply in next Congress Democrats have a Puerto Rican problem Dem Susie Lee defeats Danny Tarkanian to retain Nevada House seat MORE (Nev.) hand-picked her to run for his seat in 2016.

Cortez Masto said she’s talking to colleagues about the job.

“I’m having conversations now and I don’t have anything further to say until we have a final answer,” she said.

2020 is shaping up to be a good year for Senate Democrats.

Republicans will have 22 seats to defend, including a special election in Arizona for the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainVan Hollen not interested in staying on as chair of Senate Dems' campaign arm Election Countdown: Lawsuits fly in Florida recount fight | Nelson pushes to extend deadline | Judge says Georgia county violated Civil Rights Act | Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field in poll | Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February Jeff Flake congratulates Kyrsten Sinema on win: ‘You’ll be great’ MORE’s (R-Ariz.) seat.

The GOP will have to defend two seats in states won by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — First lady's office pushes for ouster of national security aide | Trump taps retired general as ambassador to Saudis | Mattis to visit border troops | Record number of female veterans to serve in Congress Election Countdown: Lawsuits fly in Florida recount fight | Nelson pushes to extend deadline | Judge says Georgia county violated Civil Rights Act | Biden, Sanders lead 2020 Dem field in poll | Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February What midterm exit polls tell us about 2020 MORE in 2016: Colorado and Maine.

Depending on the outcome of the recount in the Florida Senate race and the run-off in Mississippi, Senate Republicans will control 53 or 52 seats next Congress.

Van Hollen touted Cortez Masto during a meeting with Democratic colleagues Wednesday afternoon.



He said she would be a good pick unless anyone else was interested, according to a source familiar with the meeting.



When Van Hollen looked around the room to gauge the possibility of competing interest, no one jumped up to throw their hat in the ring, according to the source.



Van Hollen declined to comment on his conversations with colleagues.



“I don’t think there’s anything official yet so I’m not going to comment on it right now,” he said.



Van Hollen told The Hill Tuesday that he’s not interested in serving another election cycle as DSCC chair.



Some colleagues floated the possibility Van Hollen could serve back-to-back stints because they thought he did a good job. He previously served two cycles as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as a member of the House.



Other previous DSCC chairmen said they weren’t interested in coming back to head the Senate Democrats’ fundraising arm.



“I’m out. You can put me down as a definite no,” said Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterMellman: The triumph of partisanship VA under pressure to deliver Trump reforms Feehery: With 2020 looming, Republicans must learn lessons from midterms MORE (D-Mont.), who chaired the panel in the 2016 cycle.



The DSCC’s chairman’s job has been a difficult one to fill, as it requires a huge time commitment.



But it can be worth it as Democrats usually reward whoever shoulders the burden.



Van Hollen, for example, was given a coveted slot on the Appropriations Committee.