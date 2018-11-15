Indiana New Members 2019

Sen.-elect Mike Braun (R-Ind.)

DATE OF BIRTH: March 24, 1954

RESIDENCE: Jasper, Ind.

OCCUPATION: Business owner

EDUCATION: B.A., Wabash College; M.B.A., Harvard Business School

FAMILY: Wife, Maureen; four children

Mike Braun touted his outsider status as a businessman to unseat Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon Donnelly2020 politics make an immigration deal unlikely in lame-duck Mellman: The triumph of partisanship The Memo: Dem hopes for 2020 grow in midterms afterglow MORE (D-Ind.) in one of the most-watched Senate races of 2018.

Braun, 64, had only a short stint in politics before running for the GOP’s nomination to take on Donnelly. But he shocked political watchers by toppling two sitting Republican lawmakers, Reps. Luke Messer Allen (Luke) Lucas MesserBraun knocks off Donnelly in Indiana Pence's brother wins Indiana House race Trump Jr. to stump in Indiana for Pence’s brother and governor hopeful MORE and Todd Rokita Theodore (Todd) Edward RokitaBraun knocks off Donnelly in Indiana How a bold new Disability Insurance proposal would benefit individuals with disabilities and taxpayers Hillicon Valley: California eyes tough net neutrality law | Trump taps chief for DHS tech research arm | Huawei hits back at US restrictions | Republican wants Google antitrust probe | Ex-cyber worker charged with trying to sell stolen tech MORE in the primary.

Braun ran a campaign focused on protecting the Second Amendment, repealing ObamaCare, passing term limits for Congress, cutting spending and building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Braun served three years in the Indiana House of Representatives.

The successful businessman, who has a net worth between $37 million and $95 million, is the founder and CEO of Meyer Distributing.

He used his experience as a business owner to tie himself to President Trump Donald John TrumpMeet the lawyer Democrats call when it's recount time Avenatti denies domestic violence allegations: 'I have never struck a woman' Trump names handbag designer as ambassador to South Africa MORE in a state the president won in 2016 by a 19-point margin.

Rep.-elect Jim Baird (R-Ind.-04)

DATE OF BIRTH: June 4, 1945

RESIDENCE: Greencastle, Ind.

OCCUPATION: Lawmaker, businessman

EDUCATION: B.S., M.S., Purdue University; Ph.D., University of Kentucky

FAMILY: Wife, Danise; three children

Jim Baird is keeping Indiana’s 4th District red with his victory over Democratic opponent Tobi Beck.

Baird will be replacing Rep. Todd Rokita (R), who ran for Senate but lost the GOP primary to businessman Mike Braun.

Baird faced a crowded seven-candidate field in the GOP primary before his victory in the general election to represent the western Indiana district.

Baird is no stranger to elected office, first winning a race in 2006 to serve as Putnam County commissioner. In 2010, he jumped to the state House.

An Indiana native, Baird attended Purdue University. He joined the Army and served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Baird lost his left arm during the war.

When he returned home, Baird earned a doctorate from the University of Kentucky and worked as a livestock specialist and nutritionist before entering politics.

Outside of his work in the state House, Baird also runs Baird Family Farms and Indiana Home Care Plus.

Rep.-elect Greg Pence (R-Ind.-06)

DATE OF BIRTH: Nov. 14, 1956

RESIDENCE: Columbus, Ind.

OCCUPATION: Businessman

EDUCATION: B.A., M.B.A., Loyola University of Chicago

FAMILY: Wife, Denise; four children

There’s another Pence coming to Washington. Greg Pence will represent the Indiana district previously held by his brother, Vice President Pence.

Greg Pence, a wealthy businessman who owns antique malls, got a big boost from his younger brother and others closely tied to the White House during the crowded primary race. Pence would pick up nearly two-thirds of the vote in the five-person GOP primary field to head to the general election.

The former Marine Corps officer, who has never held public office, ran on a conservative, pro-Trump platform, vowing to fight alongside the president to “Make America Great Again.”

Trump won the safe Republican seat by more than 40 points in 2016 and Pence coasted to victory in the deep-red district in the general election against Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake.

Pence is the oldest of six children. After college he enlisted in the Marines, serving for four years.