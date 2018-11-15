Maryland New Members 2019

Rep.-elect David Trone (D-Md.-06)

DATE OF BIRTH: Sept. 21, 1955

RESIDENCE: Potomac, Md.

OCCUPATION: Businessman

EDUCATION: B.A., Furman University; M.B.A., University of Pennsylvania

FAMILY: Wife, June; Four children

Democrat David Trone is keeping Maryland’s 6th Congressional District blue.

Trone beat out Republican Amie Hoeber to win the district that stretches from the D.C. suburbs across Western Maryland. He will be replacing Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyCastro takes steps toward likely 2020 bid Federal judges rule Maryland must draw new congressional map for 2020 Democrats, beware: We are leaning left too far MORE (D-Md.), who decided not to seek reelection and will instead run for president in 2020.

Trone’s win comes after a few political setbacks, including an unsuccessful bid in 2016 in the neighboring 8th Congressional District. In that run, he poured more than $13 million of his own money into his campaign but lost in the primary to Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinPelosi allies push back on proposed Speaker nominee rule change Papadopoulos seeks immunity before possible Senate testimony Conservatives say Papadopoulos testimony reinforces belief of no collusion MORE (D-Md.).

Trone had surgery for cancer in September. He learned of the cancer in June, a day before winning the Democratic primary, and announced in August that he had undergone chemotherapy.

Trone is coming to Congress after a successful business career. He co-founded Total Wine & More, the largest privately owned beer, wine and spirits retailer in the United States.