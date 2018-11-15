Massachusetts New Members 2019

Rep.-elect Lori Trahan (D-Mass.-03)

DATE OF BIRTH: Oct. 27, 1973

RESIDENCE: Westford, Mass.

OCCUPATION: Businesswoman

EDUCATION: B.S., Georgetown University

FAMILY: Husband, Dave; five children

The halls of Capitol Hill will be a familiar sight to Lori Trahan, who is replacing Rep. Niki Tsongas Nicola (Niki) Sauvage TsongasDem House candidate says she'll file Clarence Thomas impeachment resolution if elected Lawmakers demand action, hearing in response to VA improperly denying sexual trauma claims Overnight Defense: VA pick breezes through confirmation hearing | House votes to move on defense bill negotiations | Senate bill would set 'stringent' oversight on North Korea talks MORE in Massachusetts 3rd Congressional District.

Trahan is a former Hill staffer who spent much of her 10-year career at the Capitol working for former Rep. Marty Meehan (D-Mass.). Thanks to redistricting, Trahan will be representing many of the same areas Meehan did.

Trahan, who won her first run for office, survived a crowded field of 10 Democratic candidates and a recount to win the Democratic primary. She then went on to defeat Republican Rick Green in the general election for the solidly Democratic seat.

After working for Meehan, Trahan became an executive at ChoiceStream, a software company in Cambridge, Mass. She is currently CEO of the business-consulting firm Concire Leadership Institute, which she co-founded in 2012.

Trahan was born and raised in Lowell, Mass., and now lives just south of the city in the town of Westford, with her husband, Dave.

Rep.-elect Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.-07)

DATE OF BIRTH: Feb. 3, 1974

RESIDENCE: Dorchester, Mass.

OCCUPATION: City councilor

EDUCATION: Attended Boston University

FAMILY: Husband, Conan Harris; one daughter

Ayanna Pressley is making history as the first African-American to represent Massachusetts in Congress.

Pressley gained national attention earlier this year when she shocked political watchers by defeating 10-term Rep. Michael Capuano Michael (Mike) Everett CapuanoHouse lawmakers introduce bill to end US support in Yemen civil war Blue wave poses governing risks for Dems Massachusetts candidate Pressley says she’s working to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation MORE in the Democratic primary for the 7th District.

She drew comparisons to Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and touted her progressive credentials during the campaign, promising to be a disruptive force in Washington.

She did not face a Republican opponent in the general election.

Pressley has served in elected office before. She’s been on the Boston City Council since 2009, where she made history as the first woman of color elected to the council. She also boasts a number of strong connections to prominent Democrats from the state. Before elected office, she was an intern and later a staffer for former Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II (D-Mass.). She also worked as a senior aide to former Sen. John Kerry John Forbes KerryFormer Pentagon chief: Trump 'let down our country' by skipping WWI cemetery visit due to rain Tensions shadow Trump's France visit Kerry to Fox News host: Veterans fought so you could be a 'complete fool on Twitter' MORE (D-Mass.).