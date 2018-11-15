Mississippi New Members 2019

Rep.-elect Michael Guest (R-Miss.-03)

DATE OF BIRTH: Feb. 4, 1970

RESIDENCE: Brandon, Miss.

OCCUPATION: District attorney

EDUCATION: B.A., Mississippi State University; J.D., University of Mississippi

FAMILY: Wife, Haley; two sons

Michael Guest is replacing Rep. Gregg Harper Gregory (Gregg) Livingston HarperGOP lawmakers urge improvements to cyber vulnerabilities resource Bipartisan leaders of House panel press drug companies on opioid crisis Republican chairman wants FTC to review mergers of drug price negotiators MORE (R), who is retiring after five terms, in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Guest faced a tough political fight, advancing from a six-person field to a primary runoff, where he defeated fellow Republican Whit Hughes. In the general election, Guest coasted to victory against Democrat Michael Evans, a farm owner and firefighter, in the solidly Republican district.

Guest is coming to Congress after serving as the district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties. He began work as an assistant district attorney in 1995 and in 2007 won election as district attorney.

Outside of his work, Guest also serves as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher at Brandon Baptist Church. He also leads the Foundation for Rankin County Public Schools and holds a position on the board of Mississippi Crime Stoppers. He also volunteers as a mock trial coach for Brandon High School.