Missouri New Members 2019

Sen.-elect Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

DATE OF BIRTH: Dec. 31, 1979

RESIDENCE: Columbia, Mo.

OCCUPATION: State attorney general

EDUCATION: B.A., Stanford University; J.D., Yale University

FAMILY: Wife, Erin; two sons

Josh Hawley beat out Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskill2020 politics make an immigration deal unlikely in lame-duck Mellman: The triumph of partisanship The Memo: Dem hopes for 2020 grow in midterms afterglow MORE (D) to represent Missouri in the Senate. The race was one of the most closely watched of the cycle, with the pair running neck and neck through much of the summer.

It’s been a fast rise for Hawley, who first ran for office in 2016 and was elected Missouri’s attorney general.

In office, Hawley took on drug manufacturers over the opioid crisis and launched a probe into Google and Facebook over privacy concerns.

After attending Stanford University and Yale Law School, Hawley clerked at the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals and then for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

In private practice, he took part in prominent cases on religious freedom, including the Hobby Lobby case before the Supreme Court, in which the company successfully challenged the ObamaCare birth control mandate.

A Missouri native, he was born and raised in the town of Lexington.