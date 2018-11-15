Montana New Members 2019

Rep. Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteGianforte defeats Democrat for Montana's at-large congressional seat Sabato's Crystal Ball: Dems will pick up more than 30 House seats, GOP set to keep Senate Election Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands MORE (R-Mont.-At large)

DATE OF BIRTH: April 17, 1961

RESIDENCE: Bozeman, Mont.

OCCUPATION: Lawmaker

EDUCATION: B.E., M.S., Stevens Institute of Technology

FAMILY: Wife, Susan; four children

Rep. Greg Gianforte is returning to Congress after defeating Democrat Kathleen Williams for Montana’s lone House seat.

Gianforte is already a national name after winning the seat for the first time in 2017 in a special election to replace former Rep. Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeOvernight Energy: House Dems at odds over how to handle climate change | Trump shows support to California over wildfires | Zinke calls fires worse than Iraq war zones Zinke: California wildfire destruction 'worse than any war zone I saw in Iraq' Trump offers support to California governor amid feud over wildfires MORE (R-Mont.), who left to become President Trump Donald John TrumpMeet the lawyer Democrats call when it's recount time Avenatti denies domestic violence allegations: 'I have never struck a woman' Trump names handbag designer as ambassador to South Africa MORE’s Interior secretary.

Gianforte’s 2017 campaign gained attention after he assaulted a reporter, The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs, the night before the election. He would later plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

This year, Gianforte received support from Trump, who praised the congressman during repeated trips to Montana. During one rally, Trump joked that the incident with the reporter had helped Gianforte win.

Before political life, Gianforte was a successful businessman who amassed a fortune by founding and selling several businesses, including RightNow Technologies to Oracle for $1.8 billion in 2011.