North Dakota New Members 2019

DATE OF BIRTH: Jan. 21, 1961

RESIDENCE: Bismarck, N.D.

OCCUPATION: Lawmaker

EDUCATION: B.A., Concordia College; M.A., University of Mary

FAMILY: Wife, Kris; five children

Rep. Kevin Cramer is getting a promotion to the upper chamber after winning one of the most competitive Senate races of the year against Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn Heitkamp2020 politics make an immigration deal unlikely in lame-duck Mellman: The triumph of partisanship GOP nerves on edge after Sinema takes lead over McSally MORE (D-N.D.).

Cramer was publicly encouraged to run for Senate by President Trump Donald John TrumpMeet the lawyer Democrats call when it's recount time Avenatti denies domestic violence allegations: 'I have never struck a woman' Trump names handbag designer as ambassador to South Africa MORE. After initially declining, the congressman announced his Senate campaign in February, pleasing Republicans who saw him as the best option for taking back the seat.

Cramer has represented North Dakota’s at-large congressional district since 2013. He also served as a member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission from 2003 to 2012 in his first elected position. He was chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party from 1991 to 1993, becoming the youngest state party chair at the age of 30.

Cramer and his wife, Kris, have three sons, Abel, Ian and Isaac, who passed away in 2018, and two daughters, Rachel and Annie.

Rep.-elect Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.-At large)

DATE OF BIRTH: Oct. 8, 1976

RESIDENCE: Dickinson, N.D.

OCCUPATION: Lawmaker

EDUCATION: B.A., University of North Dakota; J.D., University of North Dakota Law School

FAMILY: Wife, Kjersti; two children

Kelly Armstrong will be representing North Dakota in the House. Armstrong defeated Democratic former state Sen. Mac Schneider to win the at-large district in a state President Trump won by 36 points. He will be replacing Rep. Kevin Cramer (R), who ran for Senate after three terms.

Armstrong is coming to Congress from the North Dakota Senate, where he has served since 2013. He is currently chairman of the chamber’s Judiciary Committee and Justice Reinvestment Committee.

He also served as chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party from June 2015 to February 2018.

After college and law school, Armstrong first worked at a law firm he opened with a friend before joining his family’s energy company, Armstrong Corp., where he is now vice president.

He’s also served as a volunteer fireman and as a softball and baseball coach.

Armstrong met his wife, Kjersti, when she attended the University of North Dakota on an exchange program from Norway.